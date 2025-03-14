Over 400 flights canceled at DFW International Airport as high winds move into North Texas

Passenger of American Airlines plane that caught fire in Denver details experience

Hundreds of flights have been either canceled or delayed at DFW International Airport as strong winds move across North Texas.

According to our First Alert Weather Team, winds from the southwest have been recorded at 20 to 35 mph, with frequent gusts up to 50 mph. Isolated gusts 60 to 65 mph are also possible Friday.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, Flight Aware reports 450 flights have been canceled at DFW Airport and at least 138 have been delayed.

A high wind warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Texas.

This comes as the airport was handling another emergency Friday morning. An American Airlines flight plane, boarded with 178 passengers, caught fire in Denver and arrived at DFW Airport nearly 12 hours after taking off.

Passengers described the "surreal, exhausting" experience.

Michele Woods was on her way home from a trade show in Colorado Springs. She said people were screaming, pushing and jumping when the plane landed at DFW.

"[The plane] landed, everything was fine, but then there was smoke filling the cabin," she said.

Red Flag Warning also in effect for North Texas

As a result of the high winds – and extremely low relative humidity, a red flag warning is in effect Friday until 9 p.m.

The warning does not necessarily mean a fire is ongoing; extreme fire weather conditions are occurring now or will shortly, according to the National Weather Service.

Texans should avoid all outside burning and welding. Also, don't toss lit cigarette butts outside.