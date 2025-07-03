No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg signs rookie contract with Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have signed No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg to his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The team didn't disclose details in announcing Flagg's deal, but the total value of the contract for the top pick on the 2025-26 rookie wage scale is in the range of $62.7 million, with a first-year salary of about $13.8 million, according to Spotrac. Those numbers can fluctuate slightly.

Flagg said during his introductory news conference last week that he intends to play in the Summer League in Las Vegas later this month. The Mavericks' Summer League opener against the Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James is set to be nationally televised on July 10.

"I'm excited to give him the ball against the [Los Angeles] Lakers and see what happens," Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said.

The 18-year-old from Duke became the fourth freshman to win The Associated Press national player of the year honors in the 64-year history of the award. Flagg led the Blue Devils to the Final Four in his only season.

