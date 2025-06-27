Watch CBS News
Watch Live: No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg makes debut with Dallas Mavericks

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg is making his Dallas debut.

The 18-year-old will be joined by Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd during an introductory press conference Friday at noon.

According to the team, after the press conference, Flagg will participate in a Mavs Academy basketball clinic with kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas.

Flagg was a sensation in his only year playing college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils. Flagg was the consensus college player of the year, only the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award, after averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while leading Duke to the Final Four.

The 6-foot-8 forward led the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories, and has already proven his game can hold up against the pros when he played well last summer during an invite to the U.S. Olympic team's training camp.

Flagg will join a Mavericks roster already loaded with talent, including forward Anthony Davis and guard Kyrie Irving, who has reportedly signed a new 3-year contract with Dallas. 

Flagg will wear No. 32 for the Mavericks.  

How to watch Cooper Flagg's introductory press conference

  • What: Cooper Flagg makes Dallas Mavericks debut
  • Date: Friday, June 27, 2025
  • Time: 12 p.m.
  • Location: Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility – Dallas, Texas
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above, CBS Texas YouTube and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change 

