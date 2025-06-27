Watch Live: No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg makes debut with Dallas Mavericks

No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg is making his Dallas debut.

The 18-year-old will be joined by Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd during an introductory press conference Friday at noon.

According to the team, after the press conference, Flagg will participate in a Mavs Academy basketball clinic with kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas.

Flagg was a sensation in his only year playing college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils. Flagg was the consensus college player of the year, only the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award, after averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while leading Duke to the Final Four.

The 6-foot-8 forward led the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories, and has already proven his game can hold up against the pros when he played well last summer during an invite to the U.S. Olympic team's training camp.

Flagg will join a Mavericks roster already loaded with talent, including forward Anthony Davis and guard Kyrie Irving, who has reportedly signed a new 3-year contract with Dallas.

Flagg will wear No. 32 for the Mavericks.

How to watch Cooper Flagg's introductory press conference

Cooper Flagg makes Dallas Mavericks debut

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility – Dallas, Texas

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above, CBS Texas YouTube and on your mobile or streaming device.

