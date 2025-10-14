After rocky season, Mavericks double down on Jason Kidd with multi-year contract extension

After weathering a tumultuous 2024–25 season that included the widely criticized trade of superstar Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks are doubling down on Jason Kidd, signing the head coach to a multi-year contract extension as they look to reignite their championship hopes.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, per team policy.

Kidd, now in his fifth season as head coach, was originally hired on June 28, 2021.

Kidd grateful for opportunity

In a news release, Kidd expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by Mavericks leadership and pride in continuing to coach the team that drafted him and where he won a championship as a player.

"It's even more special that I can continue to coach the team that drafted me, and where I was able to win a title as a player," Kidd said, adding that he's looking forward to building on the team's culture and working toward another championship in Dallas.

Leadership praised by team executives

Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont praised Kidd's leadership and character.

"Coach Kidd embodies everything our organization wants in a leader, and I am happy he will be here for many years to come," Dumont said.

Dumont emphasized Kidd's impact beyond basketball, especially his influence on young people, and expressed confidence in Kidd's ability to guide the team in a "thoughtful and principled manner" as Dallas continues its pursuit of another championship.

Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison applauded Kidd's ability to develop elite talent and build strong relationships with players, calling him the ideal leader for the team's future.

"J is the perfect head coach to lead this team to championship contention now and for years to come," Harrison said.

A season of setbacks

Kidd's Mavericks finished 39–43 last season, missing the playoffs after falling in the Play-In Tournament.

The midseason trade of Doncic — along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris — to the Los Angeles Lakers for perennial All-Star Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round pick was widely criticized, especially among Mavs faithful.

Criticism intensified when Davis suffered an adductor injury in his Mavericks debut. Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March, ending his season, and by mid-March, only eight players were healthy enough to play.

Flagg's arrival energizes Mavs

The Mavericks are riding a wave of renewed optimism after drafting Cooper Flagg No. 1 overall.

Flagg, an 18-year-old forward from Duke, has been praised by Kidd as "a gift."

He led Duke to a Final Four appearance and was named National Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and a consensus First-Team All-American.

Kidd's track record with Dallas

Although the 2024–25 season proved to be tumultuous, Kidd — with Doncic running the floor — led the team to a 52–30 record and a Western Conference finals appearance in his first season.

In Kidd's third season, he guided the Mavericks to a 50–32 record, a Southwest Division title, and a berth in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Hall of Fame pedigree

As a player, Kidd spent eight of his 19 NBA seasons with Dallas, winning the 2011 NBA title. A 10-time All-Star, he was a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2000, 2008) and a two-time Hall of Fame inductee — first in 2018 for his playing career, and again in 2025 as part of the 2008 "Redeem Team."

He also served as an assistant coach on the Lakers' 2020 championship team.