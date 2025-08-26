Dallas Mavericks to unveil basketball court in Dirk Nowitzki's hometown

The Dallas Mavericks are unveiling a newly renovated basketball court in the hometown of their longest tenured player, Dirk Nowitzki.

The court will be located at Gustav Walle Mittelschule in Würzburg, Germany. During the dedication ceremony, there will be remarks from Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts and leaders from Würzburg.

The Oct. 1 unveiling is in honor of Dirk Nowitzki-Stiftung's 20th anniversary, according to the team. Dirk Nowitzki-Stiftung is the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation's arm in Germany.

"Sports shaped my life – through success and failure, through teamwork, confidence and trust. With the Dirk Nowitzki-Stiftung, I want to empower kids through sports, education and strong communities for them to discover their strengths and make the most of their opportunities – in sports and in life," Nowitzki said. "I'm deeply grateful to the Dallas Mavericks for gifting this new court to my hometown of Würzburg in honor of our 20th anniversary."

This court is the fourth international project by the team – there is also a court in Slovenia, two courts in Spain and a court in Mexico.

Nowitzki played his entire career with the Mavericks until he retired in 2019, in addition to playing for the German national team.

"Dirk is not only a Mavericks and NBA legend, he is an international basketball legend," Welts said. "What he has done for the game of basketball in Germany and across the globe has made a significant impact, and we are proud to be a part of celebrating his legacy."