Dirk Nowitzki receives Basketball Hall of Fame jacket, ring

Dallas-based company suits up Dirk Nowitzki for the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony

Dallas-based company suits up Dirk Nowitzki for the NBA Hall of Fame ceremony

Dallas-based company suits up Dirk Nowitzki for the NBA Hall of Fame ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (CBSNewsTexas.com/AP) - Friday night, multiple legendary basketball stars were given the honor of a lifetime.

The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class received its rings and jackets and will officially be enshrined on Saturday night in a ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Among those legends - the Dallas Mavericks' own, Dirk Nowitzki.

Nowitzki will be presented into the hall of fame Saturday by Steve Nash and current Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, both of whom he played with during his tenure with the team.

"If I came in and helped inspire and motivate some guys along the way, that makes me incredibly proud," Nowitzki said Friday.

The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class includes Nowitzki, Gene Bess, Pau Gasol, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Becky Hammon, Gary Blair, Jim Valvano and the 1976 U.S. Women's Olympic Team.