Watch CBS News
Local News

Dirk Nowitzki receives Basketball Hall of Fame jacket, ring

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS/AP

Dallas-based company suits up Dirk Nowitzki for the NBA Hall of Fame ceremony
Dallas-based company suits up Dirk Nowitzki for the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony 03:09

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (CBSNewsTexas.com/AP) - Friday night, multiple legendary basketball stars were given the honor of a lifetime.

The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class received its rings and jackets and will officially be enshrined on Saturday night in a ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Among those legends - the Dallas Mavericks' own, Dirk Nowitzki.

Nowitzki will be presented into the hall of fame Saturday by Steve Nash and current Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, both of whom he played with during his tenure with the team.

"If I came in and helped inspire and motivate some guys along the way, that makes me incredibly proud," Nowitzki said Friday.

The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class includes Nowitzki, Gene Bess, Pau Gasol, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Becky Hammon, Gary Blair, Jim Valvano and the 1976 U.S. Women's Olympic Team.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 6:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.