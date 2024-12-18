Dallas Mavericks appoint renowned NBA executive Rick Welts as new CEO

The Dallas Mavericks have named their next CEO.

Rick Welts, most previously the president and COO of the Golden State Warriors, will assume the role beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the team announced on Wednesday.

Cynt Marshall, the team's CEO for the last seven years, announced her retirement in October, and since then she has been a consultant for the team. Her retirement is effective on Dec. 31.

"It gives me great pleasure to pass the baton to my friend, Rick Welts. From the day I joined the Mavs, I've benefited from his knowledge and vast experience in the sports and entertainment industry," Marshall said. "I love our team so much and I'm happy that they will be in such great hands. There is no doubt that Rick and his family will embrace and enjoy the wonderful fans, employees and communities in Dallas."

Who is Rick Welts?

In addition to his time with the Warriors, Welts was also president of the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. He was also the NBA's senior vice president, chief marketing officer and president of NBA properties.

"The chance to lead this organization in this city at this time is both incredibly exciting and unexpected," Welts said. "I can't wait to get started learning all I can about Dallas and how best to serve our fans and this community."

Welts, who was inducted by the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018, began his career in the NBA as a ballboy with the SuperSonics in 1969 when he was 16 years old.