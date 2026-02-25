Dallas man sentenced for stealing $1 million from investors in concert‑ticket and luxury‑box scheme, prosecutors say

A Dallas man who promised investors big returns from flipping concert tickets and luxury suites - and stole more than $1 million - was sentenced to 75 months in federal prison after admitting he spent their money on personal expenses, prosecutors say.

Carlos Desean Goodspeed, 45, of Dallas, must also pay nearly $1.2 million in restitution to 17 victims for his involvement in the concert‑promotion investment fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade sentenced Goodspeed on Feb. 18. Goodspeed pleaded guilty to wire fraud in October 2025 after being indicted in 2024.

Prosecutors say he falsely claimed to be a concert promoter through a business called "Straight Like That Entertainment." He told investors he would buy and resell concert tickets and suites for artists such as Tyler, the Creator, Ludacris, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, and Future – none of whom were involved, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Victims describe financial, emotional toll

According to federal prosecutors, three victims testified at sentencing, describing the financial and emotional toll of the scheme, including one woman who invested part of an inheritance to help pay medical bills for a family member with cancer. When Goodspeed failed to repay her, she was forced to take out loans and use credit cards to cover funeral expenses after her relative died.

One victim invested $180,000 for Tyler, the Creator shows, and Goodspeed used the money for personal expenses, including rent, luxury retail purchases, flights, and hotels. Authorities say he also used investor funds to pay other investors, concealing the scheme.

Officials urge caution on investments

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould emphasized his office's focus on long sentences and restitution in such cases.

"Victims are often defrauded of life savings and suffer devastating economic and personal harm because of investment fraud schemes like this one," Raybould said.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock urged the public to research investment opportunities and report suspected fraud.

Goodspeed's pretrial release was revoked in July 2025 after he continued soliciting new investments in violation of his conditions.

He remains in federal custody to serve his sentence.