Ludacris to receive Legacy Award at Creative Industry Connect in Atlanta

Grammy-winning rapper and actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, whose voice and likeness have appeared in some of gaming's biggest titles, will be honored with the Legacy Award at this year's Creative Industry Connect.

The event, presented by Resurgens Gaming and produced by Skillshot Media, will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Uptown Atlanta, as part of Games Week Georgia.

Ludacris, who has more than a dozen songs featured in video games like "Madden," "Dance Dance Revolution II," and "Grand Theft Auto V," is also known to gamers as one of the most recognizable fighters in the Def Jam video game series. He's been a playable character in "Def Jam Vendetta," "Def Jam: Fight for NY," "The Takeover," and "Def Jam: Icon."

Organizers say the Legacy Award recognizes Ludacris's ongoing impact on learning, play, and creative education in the Atlanta community.

"Georgia's influence in entertainment, sports and gaming continues to grow, and this event highlights the innovative partnerships shaping our industry," said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment. "We are proud to partner with Resurgens Gaming and to support a program that celebrates creativity, collaboration and the future of the creative economy in Georgia."

The program will also feature discussions with Robb Chiarini, Head of Partnerships, Licensing & Events at Zenni Optical, and Mike Quigley, CMO of PrizePicks, who will share insights on branded entertainment and gaming partnerships.

Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment, said the event represents the spirit of collaboration driving Georgia's creative industries.

"What excites me most about this partnership is how it celebrates creativity as a shared language," Moyet said. "When leaders from gaming, music and entertainment come together, we're exchanging ideas, sharing resources, shaping culture and expanding what's possible for Georgia's creative community."