Beyoncé is now a billionaire, according to Forbes

Beyoncé once said, "It should cost a billion to look this good," and now she can afford it.

The Grammy-winning artist is now a billionaire, becoming the fifth musician to achieve the wealth milestone, Forbes said Monday.

Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z was the first musical artist to become a billionaire on Forbes' list in 2019. The elite club also includes Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift.

Beyoncé's billionaire status comes on the heels of her "Cowboy Carter Tour," which grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales, according to Pollstar. It also came right after her massively successful "Renaissance World Tour," which she later turned into a film that premiered in movie theaters across the United States in 2023.

Beyond her music achievements — which include a record for most Grammy wins and nominations — Beyoncé had other business ventures that contributed to her massive fortune, Forbes noted.

The 44-year-old founded Parkwood Entertainment, a production company, in 2010, and last year she launched Cécred, her hair care brand. Also in 2024, Beyoncé debut whiskey brand SirDavis in partnership with Moët Hennessy.

Beyoncé, whose full name is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, also partnered with Adidas for several years on her clothing line Ivy Park, which she launched in 2016.

In 2025, there are more than 3,000 billionaires around the world, according to Forbes.