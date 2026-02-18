Bad Bunny lands first lead acting role in "Porto Rico" alongside Javier Bardem, Viggo Mortensen

Bad Bunny is set to star in his first leading role in the film "Porto Rico" alongside Javier Bardem, Viggo Mortensen and Edward Norton.

The feature film, described as "an epic Caribbean western and historical drama," will be René Pérez Joglar's directorial debut. Pérez Joglar, known as Residente, is a 34-time Latin Grammy and Grammy-award winning Puerto Rican rapper and actor who recently starred in "Frank & Louis," which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Pérez Joglar and Bad Bunny, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, are longtime collaborators and friends. Two of Puerto Rico's biggest stars are now coming together for "Porto Rico," which will tell a story of the island based on true events.

Bad Bunny and Residente attend The Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year Gala on Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Parra/Getty Images

"I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico's true history has always been surrounded by controversy," Pérez Joglar said in a news release. "This film is a reaffirmation of who we are — told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves."

While "Porto Rico" will be Bad Bunny's first lead role, the artist has appeared in several other high-profile films, including Darren Aronofsky's "Caught Stealing," and "Happy Gilmore 2," acting alongside Adam Sandler and Travis Kelce.

The Oscar-winning film director Alejandro González Iñárritu is executive producing the film, which is in pre-production. Its release date has not been set.

The film was co-written by Pérez Joglar and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris, who wrote "Birdman," which was directed by Iñárritu and starred Norton.

Norton, who is producing the film, likened "Porto Rico" to other iconic films that he and Pérez Joglar love like "The Godfather" and "Gangs of New York."

"Everybody knows what a poet of language and rhythm René is," Norton said in the news release. "Now they're going to see what a visual visionary he is as well. And bringing him and Bad Bunny together to tell the true story of Puerto Rico's roots is going to be like a flame finding the stick of dynamite that's been waiting for it."

Pérez Joglar earlier this month congratulated Bad Bunny on social media following his Super Bowl halftime show, sharing multiple images of them together over the years and saying "Orgulloso de ti," which translates to "I'm proud of you."

Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican rapper Residente take part of a demonstration demanding then-Gov. Ricardo Rossello's resignation in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 17, 2019. ERIC ROJAS/AFP via Getty Images

The two have long been outspoken about Puerto Rico and its rich history. In 2019, they helped lead protests urging then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to resign following corruption arrests in his office and his role in a vulgar group chat.