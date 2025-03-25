Outside Lands announces Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, Doja Cat as 2025 headliners

Organizers of the annual Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this August on Tuesday morning revealed headliners Tyler, The Creator, Hozier and Doja Cat and the rest of the line-up for the 2025 event.

Tyler, The Creator returns to the festival's line-up after canceling his appearances at both Outside Lands and Lollapalooza last year for undisclosed "personal reasons." The rapper made the announcement in June. Sabrina Carpenter ended up filling in at the 2024 edition of the festival to wide acclaim.

The Outside Lands 2025 lineup is here! 📢



Catch @tylerthecreator, @dojacat, @hozier, @johnsummit, and more August 8-10 in Golden Gate Park!



Set your alarms, 3-Day tickets go live TOMORROW, 3/26 at 10am PT.https://t.co/fqqwTlUmTg pic.twitter.com/4kP1fOkzIq — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) March 25, 2025

Other acts high on the bill include DJ/producer John Summit, modern R&B juggernaut Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, indie-rock favorites Vampire Weekend and Glass Animals, British soul vocalist Jorja Smith, singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams electronic acts Jamie xx, Floating Points and Gesaffelstein, influential producer Jack Antonoff with his band Bleachers and hip-hop stars Doechii and Ludacris. The Bay Area sees some representation with the inclusion of local acts like songwriter Still Woozy, rapper LaRussell and Sacramento punk band Destroy Boys.

Organizers stressed that the lineup is subject to change. The schedule outlining the days and times acts perform will be released closer to the event, which will take place August 8-10.

Tickets for the three-day event will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. PT at the event's website. Three-day general admission (GA) tickets are $499 with fees included. 3-day GA+ tickets and 3-day VIP tickets will also be available at higher price points. The festival is again offering payment plans for those who prefer to pay in installments starting at $99 down.

As in past years, tickets are expected to sell quickly. On March 5, early "Eager Beaver" presale tickets for Outside Lands sold out the same morning.

Since it started in 2008, Outside Lands has become one of the city's major musical events. The festival typically draws more than 200,000 people to Golden Gate Park over the course of the weekend, generating millions for the city's Recreation and Park Department, as well as the economic benefits created by concertgoers spending in the city.