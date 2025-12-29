Backlash grows after Nicki Minaj's Turning Point USA appearance; Bernice King responds

Backlash is continuing to build after rapper Nicki Minaj made a controversial appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, delivering remarks that touched on Christianity, politics, and what she described as global persecution of Christians.

Afterwards, Bernice King, CEO of The King Center, issued a pointed response on social media that critics say reframed the broader debate around identity, power, and accountability in American politics and culture.

According to reporting from The Grio, King shared her message following remarks made by Vice President JD Vance during the conservative conference in Phoenix, where he declared, "You don't have to apologize for being white anymore."

"In my 62 years, I don't recall white people ever having to apologize for being white in America," King wrote on Instagram. She went on to say that the real issue is the nation's reluctance to honestly reckon with its historical advantages, accountability, and responsibility.

Nicki Minaj speaks during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Phoenix. Jon Cherry / AP

Minaj faces criticism over faith and politics

Minaj's appearance at the event — hosted by Turning Point USA — quickly circulated on social media, drawing sharp criticism from fans, cultural commentators, LGBTQ+ advocates, and civil rights groups.

During her remarks, Minaj spoke about her Christian faith and said she felt newly emboldened to express her beliefs publicly. Critics say her comments went beyond personal testimony, echoing political grievance rhetoric commonly associated with conservative culture-war discourse.

During her speech, Minaj told the audience, "Boys, be boys... It's okay be boys... There's nothing wrong with being a boy."

That statement quickly spread online and drew backlash from critics who said her comments carried clear anti-trans and homophobic undertones — particularly amid ongoing national debates over gender identity, trans youth, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Advocacy organizations and longtime fans argued the comment aligned with messaging increasingly used in conservative political spaces to push back against transgender inclusion, especially in schools and public life. Several LGBTQ+ commentators noted that the remark felt especially jarring, given Minaj's historically strong support among queer audiences.

Critics say the comment reduced complex conversations about gender identity to a culture-war talking point — one that has been used to justify policies restricting transgender healthcare, education, and public expression.

Some supporters defended Minaj's statement as an expression of personal belief, while others said the remark marked a clear departure from the artist's previous messaging around self-expression and empowerment.

People on social media continue to question her decision to speak at an event associated with rhetoric hostile to LGBTQ+ people and immigrants — communities that have long been the bedrock of her fan base. High-profile figures, including podcast host Joe Budden, described the artist's appearance as being "anti-Black" and rapper Khia publicly criticized Minaj, who is an immigrant herself, as well.

Some supporters defended Minaj, arguing that evolving religious or political views should not automatically lead to backlash.

In the days following the controversy, some commentators revisited the debate in light of subsequent U.S. military action abroad — including airstrikes in Nigeria — arguing that it underscored how quickly attention shifts toward cultural grievance while armed conflict receives far less sustained scrutiny.

Atlanta Faith leaders weigh in

Some Atlanta-based faith leaders told CBS News Atlanta the controversy is less about religion itself and more about how faith is being used in political spaces.

"Christianity doesn't need a pop star to be used as a shield for political ideology," said an Atlanta pastor who asked not to be named due to safety concerns. "Faith shouldn't be reduced to branding or culture-war signaling."

Critics also pointed to Minaj's focus on violence against Christians — a real issue documented by global human rights groups — while arguing her remarks fell short of acknowledging violence faced by other groups, including Muslims, Jews, LGBTQ+ people, journalists, and migrants.

From left, Martin Luther King III, Dr. Bernice King, and Dexter Scott King attend "The Redemption Project With Van Jones" Atlanta screening at Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site on May 23, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A broader debate over accountability and influence

King later returned to Instagram with a follow-up message emphasizing resolve over optimism.

"Hope, for me, is a commitment, not a cliché," she wrote. "I refuse to offer people shallow optimism dressed up as hope."

Some say the episode reflects a broader trend of celebrities being elevated in polarized political spaces — often without support or accountability structures.

What's next

As of publication, Minaj has not publicly responded to the backlash surrounding her appearance.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Nicki Minaj's representatives and The King Center for comment. We have not yet received a response.