Coldest air of the season is expected as lows reach near freezing across North Texas

A cold front moved through Saturday night, which ushered a cold airmass into North Texas. Temperatures on Sunday morning were seasonable, but the high in the afternoon will be around 10 degrees below normal in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There will be plenty of sunshine, but the northerly winds will gust up to 40 mph, making it feel very chilly throughout the day.

Monday gets colder. Radiational cooling will happen overnight, allowing for temperatures to quickly dip near freezing on Monday morning. Winds will also be breezy during the morning, making it feel more like 20 to 30 degrees...brr.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning that goes into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday and lasts until 9 a.m. Monday. It is advised to protect any sensitive plants, bring pets indoors, and turn off the sprinkler system tonight.

Monday will be the coolest day in the next week or so; the high will be in the mid-50s.

A ridge of high pressure begins to build in the upper levels of the atmosphere starting Tuesday. Not only will temperatures rebound, but a gusty southerly wind will also return.

The dry vegetation, low relative humidity levels, and gusty winds will enhance elevated fire danger on Veterans Day. Please avoid any activities that may cause a spark or a flame.

The warming trend remains through the rest of the week, with highs above average near 80 degrees expected by Thursday.

The next big weather maker is likely next weekend. The timing of the front is still inconsistent between models as of now. However, the potential for the next rain event is likely either Saturday or Sunday. Stay tuned.