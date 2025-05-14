Temperatures to sky rocket into the triple-digits in North Texas Wednesday, before a slight cool down

Happy Wednesday! Phew, the morning started warm across North Texas, with temperatures nearly 15° warmer than Tuesday morning.

The hazy sky Wednesday morning is from smoke in Mexico that worked its way into North Texas, but residents can expect a lot of sunshine through the day ahead and record-breaking heat.

With temperatures soaring past the average high, breaking records, and the possibility of the first triple-digit heat being in DFW this year, a First Alert Weather Day remains in place Wednesday.

Parts of North Texas could see temperatures heading into the dangerous category, so the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Hill and Navarro counties from noon to 9 p.m. Temperatures could feel as high as 105 Wednesday afternoon.

A weak front moves into North Texas Thursday, which will drop temperatures to the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Into the weekend, the front stalls, and the First Alert Weather team will be focusing on an upper trough digging into the west coast.

While storm chances Friday remain low, there is a slight potential that a few storms could break through the cap, and if they do, the environment will support large hail and strong winds.

Storm chances increase on Saturday as a disturbance moves in, weakening the cap enough for scattered severe storms to develop. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

A similar setup is expected Sunday, though storm coverage may be more limited and focused north of I-20.

Storm activity is likely to continue off and on into early next week, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours.