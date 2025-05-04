Watch CBS News
Another beautiful day for North Texas; some showers expected to move in Cinco de Mayo

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Cool morning ahead before another beautiful afternoon
Cool morning ahead before another beautiful afternoon 02:57

Happy Sunday, North Texans! Saturday was beautiful, and another gorgeous day is ahead.

Temperatures are again in the 40s and 50s under clear skies with light winds Sunday morning.

Plan for full sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

weather-1.png
weather-2.png

If you plan on enjoying the day outside, keep the pollen count in mind. It's in the "Medium" category. And you may be feeling your allergies the next day.

weather-3.png

After another great morning for Cinco de Mayo, clouds will increase through the day with spotty showers developing as early as lunchtime.

weather-4.png
weather-5.png

The severe threat is low for Monday, but the First Alert Weather Team will be watching for stronger storms to develop out west along a dryline, which may head toward the western counties by Monday evening.

weather-6.png

Rain and storm coverage will increase starting Tuesday morning and continue into the evening hours, as an area of low pressure tracks across North Texas.

Small hail and gusty winds are possible with some stronger storms, and a few severe storms can't be ruled out.

The greater risk of severe storms will be in the southern counties.

weather-7.png

The main concern we will be monitoring closely on Tuesday is flooding, as another 1"-2" of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the disruptive storms most of the day.

weather-8.png
weather-9.png

While low rain chances continue the rest of the work week, a washout isn't expected.

Once again, the sun returns for next weekend.

weather-10.png

Enjoy your day!

Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

