North Texas bounces back from severe storms to sunshine Tuesday, as temps top out in the 80s

Tuesday morning started cloudy, misty and muggy, but thanks to a cold front, a drier and cooler airmass settled into the region. Dew point temperatures went from 70 to 50 degrees, and the day went from cloudy to sunny in just a few hours!

The sunshine is here to stay for the next couple of days. In fact, Tuesday will be beautiful with highs topping out in the lower 80s and a slight breeze from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

It's not until Thursday that the next chance of rainfall will be back in the forecast. Rain chances are low as of now, however, an isolated severe storm with hail and damaging winds could be possible for cities along and north of I-20 and west of I-35.

Afternoon storms will be possible each afternoon starting Thursday, moving into Memorial Day weekend. For Dallas-Fort Worth, the highest chance for storms will be associated with a front that will move across North Texas Sunday into Monday.

The forecast for Memorial Day weekend is still being ironed out as we wait for models to get into better consensus.

Be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates.