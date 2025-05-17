Large hail, damaging winds possible as severe weather threat continues in North Texas

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for both Saturday and Sunday due to the severe weather threat in the afternoons and evenings.

Coverage of storms will be greatest Saturday afternoon, with more isolated storms on Sunday.

Saturday starts warm and humid with partly sunny skies before the storms arrive.

The Storm Prediction Center has North Texas at a level 3, Enhanced Risk of severe storms.

Very large hail, at least 2", along with damaging winds, are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Storms will develop out west and track east through the late afternoon hours.

The hail threat will be greatest when the storms initially develop and likely transition to a damaging wind threat as they become more linear with their eastward progression.

Storms are expected to hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex starting around 4 p.m. and will last through 9 p.m. Saturday.

Please remain weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings, as storms will quickly become severe.

North Texas is sitting in a soupy airmass with high humidity and dewpoints in the 70s.

This will not only give the storms Saturday afternoon plenty of moisture to work with, but it will also make it feel hotter than the air temperature.

It will feel like the 90s by 11 a.m. and close to 100 degrees by 3 p.m.

Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside to stay cool.

The unsettled pattern continues into the start of next week with First Alert Weather Days for Sunday and Monday as well.

While coverage of storms will be more isolated on Sunday, any storm that does develop could quickly become severe.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Please remain alert as you are out and about tomorrow.

On Monday, coverage of storms increases with a disturbance passing nearby, providing more lift for storms to develop.

Storms will initialize west of DFW in the afternoon and head east during the evening.

While the primary threats are once again large hail and damaging winds, a tornado threat exists along the Red River into the overnight.

Finally, a cold front will sweep through North Texas on Tuesday, bringing in drier and cooler air on breezy northerly winds.

North Texas will be back in the low 60s Wednesday morning through Friday. It will be a pleasant end to the week!

Have a great weekend!