Severe weather threat Friday afternoon with hail, tornadoes possible in North Texas

Friday morning is starting off with spotty, light showers across the region, with little impact to the morning commute. By midday and into the afternoon, a dry line will move in from the west, sparking a severe storm threat, mainly from 12-8 p.m.

The main risk will be for large hail and damaging winds, and an isolated tornado is not out of the question. There will be a break from the showers and storms on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning, a cold front will move into North Texas. raising the chances for showers and thunderstorms and bringing a flooding threat. Most of North Texas is under a level 1 (slight) or level 2 (marginal) threat for severe storms. Hail and damaging winds are the main concerns.

Rain totals for Friday through the weekend will likely stay between 1 and 3 inches for most of North Texas, with isolated amounts up to 4 inches or more. By late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, conditions will finally start to dry out.

Sunday looks to be mainly dry for those looking to get outside.

Looking ahead to next week, a few isolated non-severe storms are possible on Monday before the threat of severe weather returns on Tuesday and Wednesday. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for both says due to the level 1 (slight) risk of severe storms.

We will finally begin to see a break from severe weather next Thursday.