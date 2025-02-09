Watch CBS News
Cold front brings winter temps to North Texas this Super Bowl Sunday

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

Cozy, cold Super Bowl Sunday ahead for North Texas
Cozy, cold Super Bowl Sunday ahead for North Texas 02:54

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect as a cold front causes temperatures in North Texas to drop significantly.

North Texas will spend most of the day in the 40s with an isolated shower possible. The best place to be for Super Bowl watch parties will be indoors.

On Saturday, North Texas recorded its third record high in the past six days, marking the warmest start to February in the last 114 years.

However, a cold front arrived just after 2 p.m., returning the region to winter.

The colder air remains in place, keeping temperatures below normal through the upcoming week, with highs mainly in the 40s.

Another First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday due to a cold, steady rain.

CBS News Texas meteorologists forecast a new wave of rain to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, prompting another First Alert Weather Day.

While no severe weather is expected, there is a chance of strong storms just south of the Metroplex on Wednesday. Heavy rain is the main threat, with some areas potentially receiving close to 3 inches of rain over the two days.

All the warm weather from last week will soon be a distant memory. Although it will begin to warm up as we approach the weekend, highs in the 80s will not return anytime soon.

ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

