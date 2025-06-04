Watch CBS News
Cloudy, cooler Wednesday follows night of storms and heavy rain in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

Cloudy day follows night of heavy rain in North Texas
Cloudy day follows night of heavy rain in North Texas 02:51

Wednesday is looking cool and cloudy across North Texas.

Overnight storms cleared from Dallas-Fort Worth shortly after midnight, leaving flooding due to heavy rain their wake.

There were several reports of roads closed due to flooding around Rowlett, Plano, Garland and Sachse. Looking at the rainfall totals, it's no wonder with the high rainfall rates and slow-moving storms.

The front that brought the stormy weather will stall east of I-35 and keep isolated showers and a few storms around through midday. Severe weather is not expected.

Behind the front, clouds will linger and northerly winds will bring a slightly cooler airmass, keeping afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Patchy fog will develop overnight across North Texas as temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

A complex of storms could head towards North Texas from the panhandle after sunrise Thursday, staying mainly along the Red River.

High pressure builds in Friday, leading to mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 90s. This could bring a few storms near the Red River.

As high pressure sinks south, northwesterly flow develops, increasing the potential for nightly storm complexes dropping in from Oklahoma starting Friday night.

These rounds of storms could bring scattered severe storms. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center already has areas north of I-20 highlighted for a slight risk.

The unsettled pattern marches on into next week.

