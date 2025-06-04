One person dead after car floods under I-635 bridge in Dallas

Man dies after being trapped in flooded car in Dallas

Man dies after being trapped in flooded car in Dallas

Man dies after being trapped in flooded car in Dallas

One person is dead after a high-water rescue in Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews responded to a 911 call just after midnight after someone reported their vehicle was stuck in high water under the I-635 bridge at Park Central Drive.

DFR said two vehicles were submerged due to rapidly rising water levels. Two people were seen getting out of one of the vehicles, according to DFR, but rescue crews had to wait for the water levels to go down before checking if anyone else was in the other vehicle.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews said a man died after being trapped in his vehicle by water. CBS News Texas

Once DFR was able to search the second vehicle, crews said they found a man trapped inside, who died at the scene.

A CBS News Texas crew at the scene saw water almost covering one of the vehicles, as rescue crews conducted the search on a boat.

Park Central Drive is closed.

Several inches of rain reported after storms in Dallas

There were several reports of roads closed due to flooding around Rowlett, Plano, Garland and Sachse. CBS News Texas meteorologist Brittany Rainey said the flooding was a result of high rainfall from the slow-moving storms.

CBS News Texas

As of 4 a.m., 3.33" of rain was reported in Dallas. It's unclear how deep the water was at the scene of the submerged vehicles.