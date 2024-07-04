Another heat advisory in effect across North Texas for the Fourth of July ahead of rare cold front

Heat alerts in effect across North Texas for the Fourth of July

NORTH TEXAS – A hot Fourth of July is on the way.

Another heat advisory is in effect Thursday due to dew point temperatures being in the low 70s, meaning temperatures will feel like 107 to 109 degrees.

The heat advisory goes away Friday thanks to a rare July cold front that will move in later tonight. There will be a 20% to 40% chance of scattered showers and some storms going into the early morning hours. The timing looks to cooperate with any fireworks celebrations but stay weather aware, especially along Red River Counties.

The front slides through Friday and temperatures drop to high 90s. The front stalls and keeps the lift around for late afternoon showers and storms.

Hurricane Beryl remains a major hurricane. Beryl continues moving through the Caribbean as it batters the Cayman Islands while it is moving west at 20 mph. The Yutican Peninsula is next in line for the impacts of Beryl.

Beryl could impact South Texas as soon as late Saturday with rough surf and some outer bands rotating on shore. The path could increase rain chances even more in North Texas.

The First Alert 7-day forecast shows a nice break in the heat as highs remain in the low 90s into next week and a chance of showers and storms each day.

