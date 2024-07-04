Watch CBS News
Local News

Another heat advisory in effect across North Texas for the Fourth of July ahead of rare cold front

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Heat alerts in effect across North Texas for the Fourth of July
Heat alerts in effect across North Texas for the Fourth of July 01:47

NORTH TEXAS – A hot Fourth of July is on the way.

Another heat advisory is in effect Thursday due to dew point temperatures being in the low 70s, meaning temperatures will feel like 107 to 109 degrees.

wx1.png
CBS News Texas

The heat advisory goes away Friday thanks to a rare July cold front that will move in later tonight. There will be a 20% to 40% chance of scattered showers and some storms going into the early morning hours. The timing looks to cooperate with any fireworks celebrations but stay weather aware, especially along Red River Counties.

wx2.png
CBS News Texas

The front slides through Friday and temperatures drop to high 90s. The front stalls and keeps the lift around for late afternoon showers and storms.

wx3.png
CBS News Texas

Hurricane Beryl remains a major hurricane. Beryl continues moving through the Caribbean as it batters the Cayman Islands while it is moving west at 20 mph. The Yutican Peninsula is next in line for the impacts of Beryl. 

wx4.png
CBS News Texas

Beryl could impact South Texas as soon as late Saturday with rough surf and some outer bands rotating on shore. The path could increase rain chances even more in North Texas.

wx5.png
CBS News Texas

The First Alert 7-day forecast shows a nice break in the heat as highs remain in the low 90s into next week and a chance of showers and storms each day.

wx6.png
CBS News Texas
Scott Padgett
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.