Here's where you can watch Fourth of July fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas fireworks celebrations return for Fourth of July week

The Fourth of July is near, which means you're probably looking for somewhere to catch a fireworks show.

There are several family-friendly events across North Texas. Check out what's happening below.

July 3

City of Hurst Stars & Stripes

Hurst Community Park

Gates open at 5 p.m.

The annual Stars & Stripes event offers families live music, food trucks, a kids area and fireworks show. Free parking shuttles will be available as well. Find more information here.

Red, White & Blue Featuring Coffey Anderson

The Stage at Grandscape

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Listen to some music before watching fireworks at Grandscape. Music kicks off at 8 p.m. and the fireworks show is at 10:45 p.m. Admission is free. Find more information here.

Carrollton Independence Day Fireworks Show

Josey Ranch Lake

9:30 p.m.

Carrollton's annual fireworks display is free and easy to view from multiple locations. There will be no on-site event, however, viewing from the grassy area around the site is allowed. Find more information here.

Midlothian Independence Day Fireworks

MISD Multi-Purpose stadium

9:15 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 6 p.m. for the free fireworks show. Find out more information, including parking directions, here.

Sparks & Stripes

Irving Levy Event Plaza

7 p.m.

Join the community at Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd., for an evening that lights up the skies of Irving over Lake Carolyn. Find more information here.

Farmer's Branch Independence Day Celebration

Farmers Branch Historical Park

6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Residents get in free to this Fourth of July celebration packed with music, food and fireworks. Non-residents pay $5. Find more information here.

Family 4th (on the 3rd)

Birdville ISD Plaza

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Northeast Tarrant Chamber invites the community to its annual Family 4th (on the 3rd) Celebration & Fireworks Show, including food and games. Find more information here.

Stars & Stripes

Southlake Town Square

5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Stars and Stripes brings everyone together for a day of festivity, featuring festival foods, free activities for all ages and a display of fireworks that lights up the night sky. Find more information here.

Kaboom Town

Addison Circle Park

5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Visible from across Addison, fireworks show begins at around 9:30 p.m. Find more information here.

July 4

Fair Park Fourth

Dallas

4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth will feature hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors, live music, entertainment, food trucks, and other concession offerings. Find more information here.

A Star Spangled Spectacular

Meyerson Symphony Center

1 p.m.

Enjoy the Fourth, Dallas Winds style. DSO is offering hot dogs, ice cream, indoor fireworks and air conditioning. Find more information here.

Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Independence Park East, Trophy Club

6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

This free event offers activities, a concert and fireworks. There will also be food vendors on site. Find more information, including parking directions, here.

Independence Fest 2024

Bakersfield Park, Flower Mound

5 p.m.

The free event will be full of fun and activities for all, including a Children's Parade, vintage car show, food trucks, local vendors, hours of live entertainment, and a fireworks show. Find more information here.

Fort Worth's Fourth

Panther Island Pavilion

5 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of festival food, cold drinks, kids' activities, live music, and fireworks along the banks of the Trinity River in Fort Worth, Find more information here.

Six Flags Fireworks Celebration

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington

9:30 p.m.

The celebration will include live entertainment on the Carousel Stage from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. before the Firework Spectacular at 9:30 p.m. Find more information here.