Here's where you can watch Fourth of July fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth
The Fourth of July is near, which means you're probably looking for somewhere to catch a fireworks show.
There are several family-friendly events across North Texas. Check out what's happening below.
July 3
City of Hurst Stars & Stripes
Hurst Community Park
Gates open at 5 p.m.
- The annual Stars & Stripes event offers families live music, food trucks, a kids area and fireworks show. Free parking shuttles will be available as well. Find more information here.
Red, White & Blue Featuring Coffey Anderson
The Stage at Grandscape
8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Listen to some music before watching fireworks at Grandscape. Music kicks off at 8 p.m. and the fireworks show is at 10:45 p.m. Admission is free. Find more information here.
Carrollton Independence Day Fireworks Show
Josey Ranch Lake
9:30 p.m.
- Carrollton's annual fireworks display is free and easy to view from multiple locations. There will be no on-site event, however, viewing from the grassy area around the site is allowed. Find more information here.
Midlothian Independence Day Fireworks
MISD Multi-Purpose stadium
9:15 p.m.
- Stadium gates open at 6 p.m. for the free fireworks show. Find out more information, including parking directions, here.
Sparks & Stripes
Irving Levy Event Plaza
7 p.m.
- Join the community at Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd., for an evening that lights up the skies of Irving over Lake Carolyn. Find more information here.
Farmer's Branch Independence Day Celebration
Farmers Branch Historical Park
6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Residents get in free to this Fourth of July celebration packed with music, food and fireworks. Non-residents pay $5. Find more information here.
Family 4th (on the 3rd)
Birdville ISD Plaza
5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Northeast Tarrant Chamber invites the community to its annual Family 4th (on the 3rd) Celebration & Fireworks Show, including food and games. Find more information here.
Stars & Stripes
Southlake Town Square
5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Stars and Stripes brings everyone together for a day of festivity, featuring festival foods, free activities for all ages and a display of fireworks that lights up the night sky. Find more information here.
Kaboom Town
Addison Circle Park
5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Visible from across Addison, fireworks show begins at around 9:30 p.m. Find more information here.
July 4
Fair Park Fourth
Dallas
4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth will feature hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors, live music, entertainment, food trucks, and other concession offerings. Find more information here.
A Star Spangled Spectacular
Meyerson Symphony Center
1 p.m.
- Enjoy the Fourth, Dallas Winds style. DSO is offering hot dogs, ice cream, indoor fireworks and air conditioning. Find more information here.
Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration
Independence Park East, Trophy Club
6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- This free event offers activities, a concert and fireworks. There will also be food vendors on site. Find more information, including parking directions, here.
Independence Fest 2024
Bakersfield Park, Flower Mound
5 p.m.
- The free event will be full of fun and activities for all, including a Children's Parade, vintage car show, food trucks, local vendors, hours of live entertainment, and a fireworks show. Find more information here.
Fort Worth's Fourth
Panther Island Pavilion
5 p.m.
- Enjoy an evening of festival food, cold drinks, kids' activities, live music, and fireworks along the banks of the Trinity River in Fort Worth, Find more information here.
Six Flags Fireworks Celebration
Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington
9:30 p.m.
- The celebration will include live entertainment on the Carousel Stage from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. before the Firework Spectacular at 9:30 p.m. Find more information here.