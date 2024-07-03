Will Hurricane Beryl hit Texas? Here's what the forecast says

As Hurricane Beryl makes its way through the Caribbean, where it's devastated a number of islands, the question that lingers on Texans' minds has to do with how close the powerful storm will get to the state.

The powerful Category 4 hurricane has torn through the Caribbean, killing at least six people.

It continues to make its way west and northwest as a powerful hurricane, but at a decreasing speed.

The track then brings Beryl to the Yucatan Peninsula at the end of the week, entering the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical rains are expected in south Texas by the end of the weekend and into next week.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to arrive in south Texas – including Brownsville, Corpus Christi and Houston – by Monday morning. Storm-force winds are likely to arrive Sunday morning.

According to the NHC, there is still uncertainty in the track and intensity forecast of Beryl over the Gulf of Mexico heading towards south Texas this weekend.

Both the NHC and CBS News Texas meteorologists say it's too soon to see if the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will get tropical moisture from the storm. As of Wednesday, there are no storm watches or warnings for Texas.

Beryl was the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic basin, and was only the second Category 5 storm recorded in July since 2005, according to the NHC.