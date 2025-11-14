9 alleged "North Texas Antifa Cell" members indicted in connection to July 4 attack on Texas ICE facility

A federal grand jury indicted nine alleged "North Texas antifa cell" operatives on Thursday with offenses ranging from rioting to attempted murder related to the July 4 attack on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Alvarado, the Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy E. Larson announced on Friday.

Seven others were also "charged by information," a formal charging document, outlining alleged crimes and an alternative to an indictment.

July 4 attack at Prairieland ICE detention facility

The night of July 4, several masked individuals dressed in black, some of them armed, arrived at the Prairieland ICE detention facility in Alvarado, vandalizing vehicles and security cameras in the parking lot, according to authorities. When an Alvarado police officer tried to engage with a person from the group, an unknown number of people opened fire. At least one bullet struck the officer in the neck, police said.

Body camera footage captured the chaos as gunfire erupted. Authorities said more than 50 weapons were seized in connection with the group.

The Prairieland facility houses between 1,000 and 2,000 immigration detainees.

The Prairieland facility had no security the night of the shooting, according to a witness, who also mentioned significant staffing shortages around that time.

The facility now has a 24/7 armed officer in three different locations.

The indictment claims that at least 11 of the defendants rioted and attacked the detention facility.

9 indicted face charges from rioting to attempted murder

Thursday's indictment charges Cameron Arnold, Zachary Evetts, Benjamin Song, Savanna Batten, Bradford Morris, Maricela Rueda, Elizabeth Soto, Ines Soto and Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada with multiple offenses for their roles related to the Prairieland attack.

The nine defendants face the following charges:

Riot: Arnold, Evetts, Song, Batten, Morris, Rueda, E. Soto, I. Soto

Providing material support to terrorists: Arnold, Evetts, Song, Batten, Morris, Rueda, E. Soto, I. Soto

Conspiracy to use and carry an explosive, and using and carrying an explosive: Arnold, Evetts, Song, Batten, Morris, Rueda, E. Soto, I. Soto

Attempted murder of an officer: Song, Arnold, Evetts, Morris, Rueda

Discharging a firearm during a violent crime: Song, Arnold, Evetts, Morris, Rueda

Corruptly concealing a document: Sanchez-Estrada

Conspiracy to conceal documents: Sanchez-Estrada, Rudea

The defendants are set for arraignment on December 3 in front of a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Northern District of Texas.

If convicted, Song, Arnold, Evetts, Morris, and Rueda each face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison. Batten, Elizabeth Soto, and Ines Soto each face 10 years to 50 years in federal prison. Sanchez-Estrada faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.

Last month, Arnold and Evetts were federally charged with providing material support to terrorists, attempted murder of officers and employees of the U.S., and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, according to the indictment from the Department of Justice. This came on the heels of President Donald Trump signing an executive order labeling antifa a "domestic terrorist organization."

Charged with providing material support to terrorists

The information also filed on Thursday charges Nathan Baumann, Joy Gibson, Susan Kent, Rebecca Morgan, Lynette Sharp, and John Thomas with one count of providing material support to terrorists.

Baumann, Gibson, Kent, Morgan, Sharp and Thomas face up to 15 years in federal prison

A sixteenth defendant, Seth Sikes, was charged by information in late October with one count of providing material support to terrorists. Sikes also faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

Guilty plea hearings for Baumann, Gibson, Thomas, Sharp, and Sikes will be held in front of a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Northern District of Texas next week, with Morgan set to plead guilty the following week.

ICE attacks in Texas

Attack against CBP federal agents in McAllen, Texas

A man with an assault rifle fired dozens of rounds at federal agents as they were leaving a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen on July 7.

The man, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, injured a police officer who responded to the scene before authorities shot and killed him. Police later found other weaponry, ammunition and backpacks inside his car.

"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop," Vice President JD Vance said on X. "I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families."

Dallas ICE facility shooting leaves 1 detainee dead, 2 wounded

Homeland Security officials said a sniper opened fire Wednesday morning from the roof of a nearby law office into a walled-off courtyard where immigration detainees were signing paperwork before being bused to detention centers.

The three gunshot victims, initially identified only as immigration detainees, were taken to Parkland Hospital. Two have died from their injuries.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Jahn's devices had records of him searching for information about ballistics, video of the assassination of Charlie Kirk and apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents.

"Anti-ICE" messaging was found on shell casings at the scene after shots were fired "indiscriminately" at the facility and at a van in the sallyport, officials said.