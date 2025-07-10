Watch CBS News
Benjamin Hanil Song, suspect in ICE facility ambush, added to Texas 10 Most Wanted list

Texas' top law enforcement agency is ramping up efforts to apprehend a suspected violent fugitive.

The Department of Public Safety added Benjamin Hanil Song to its 10 Most Wanted list Thursday morning, hours after issuing a Blue Alert for him Wednesday night

What is a Blue Alert in Texas? 

A Blue Alert is a notification meant to help find suspects wanted for injuring or killing police officers, or who pose a threat to public safety.

Song, a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist, is wanted in connection with a July 4 ambush that left a police officer wounded outside an ICE detention facility in Alvarado, south of Fort Worth. He is one of 12 people facing charges in both state and federal court in connection with the incident. 

Federal prosecutors said Song purchased three AR-style rifles used in the incident.

Song is considered armed and dangerous

DPS said Song is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, and said he has ties to Dallas and Addison.

Also Thursday, the Texas Crime Stoppers offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Song's arrest. The money is on top of $25,000 being offered by the FBI.

It was not immediately clear whether Song has an attorney. Federal court records do not list attorneys for any of the suspects accused in the case.

