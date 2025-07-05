Officer shot after several suspects open fire late Fourth of July in Johnson County, officials say

Several suspects are in custody after a police officer was injured in a shooting in Johnson County late Fourth of July, the Alvarado Police Department announced.

Just before 11 p.m., the department was called to the 1200 block of Sunflower Lane on a report of a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they saw a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm, according to the news release.

Alvarado PD said that when one of the first responding officers tried to engage with the person, an unknown number of suspects opened fire. At least one bullet struck the officer in the neck, police said.

The injured officer was flown from the scene to a Fort Worth hospital, was treated and later released, Alvarado PD said.

The suspects tried to flee the scene. According to Alvarado PD, several armed suspects were taken into custody with the help of local agencies, including the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

At this time, the suspects' names have not been released, and police are investigating the motive.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to call 817-790-0919.