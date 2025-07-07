Watch CBS News
Shooter killed after 3 injured at U.S. Border Patrol building in Texas

By
Sarah Lynch Baldwin
Deputy Managing Editor
Sarah Lynch Baldwin is a deputy managing editor of CBSNews.com. She helps lead national and breaking news coverage and shapes editorial workflows.
Sarah Lynch Baldwin,
Nicole Sganga
Nicole Sganga
Homeland Security and Justice Correspondent
Nicole Sganga is CBS News' homeland security and justice correspondent. She is based in Washington, D.C. and reports for all shows and platforms.
Nicole Sganga

A shooter opened fire at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, on Monday morning, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said.

Border Patrol agents and local police helped "neutralize" the shooter, according to the spokesperson. Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has six stations along the border, reported that the person is dead.

The shooter was identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, who had an assault rifle and was carrying a utility vest, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said Monday. Agents had returned fire and killed him, Rodriguez said.

Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, with one of them shot in the knee, the DHS spokesperson said, adding that they went to the hospital. 

The incident took place at the entrance of the U.S. Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, a city in southern Texas that borders Mexico, according to the DHS spokesperson. 

Border Patrol Texas Shooting
Officials work the scene of a shooting at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, Monday, July 7, 2025. Valerie Gonzalez / AP

Officials said Mosqueda had no known criminal record. He had a known address in Michigan and arrived in Texas with a Michigan tagged vehicle. He was reported missing from a Weslaco, Texas, address at 4 a.m. Monday morning, and the shooting took place a little after 6 a.m. local time.

It follows a shooting outside of an immigration detention center in Alvarado on Friday.

