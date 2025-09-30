Second victim in Dallas ICE shooting dies from injuries, LULAC says

A man who was injured in a sniper-style shooting at a Dallas ICE facility has died, according to the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, 32, is the second victim to die after the shooting. He was shot at least eight times during the attack on Sept. 24 and was taken to Parkland Hospital in critical condition. LULAC said he succumbed to his injuries after being removed from life support.

"My husband Miguel was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family," said his wife, Stephany Gauffeny. "We had just bought our first home together, and he worked hard every single day to make sure our children had what they needed. His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered. I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone."

According to LULAC, Garcia-Hernandez leaves behind his wife, who is expecting their fifth child, and their four young children. The family had recently moved into their first home. A GoFundMe page created by his family described him as the sole provider for the family.

The Dallas ICE field office is expected to reopen on Tuesday with increased security. It serves as a temporary holding facility for some detainees. Between January 20 and mid-June, an average of 47 people were held there each day, spending roughly seven hours in detention, according to a CBS News analysis of ICE data compiled by the Vera Institute of Justice and the Deportation Data Project.