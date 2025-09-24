What we know about the gunman in the deadly Dallas ICE office shooting

What we know about Joshua Jahn in the deadly Dallas ICE office shooting

Federal authorities have identified the man they say carried out a deadly shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas on Wednesday. One person was killed and two others were critically wounded before the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

All three of the victims shot were detainees of the facility, federal authorities confirmed.

"Anti-ICE" messaging was found on shell casings at the scene after shots were fired "indiscriminately" at the facility and at a van in the sallyport, officials said.

Documents show Jahn had ties to North Texas and Oklahoma. According to records, his parents live in Fairview, a town in Collin County, just north of Dallas. Jahn's current address is believed to be in Durant, Oklahoma, records suggest.

Joshua Jahn's criminal record in Collin County

Court records show Jahn was arrested in 2015 by the Collin County Sheriff's Office and charged with delivering marijuana.

Joshua Jahn. Collin County Sheriff's Office

In 2016, Jahn pleaded guilty to delivery of marijuana between the amounts of a quarter of an ounce and five pounds, according to Collin County court records. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and was placed on probation for five years.

Community supervision officials later recommended early release, citing his regular reporting and compliance with all conditions. On April 4, 2017, a judge signed off.

Jahn was registered as an independent and last voted in the general election in 2024, according to voter records.

Home in North Texas neighborhood searched

The suspect grew up in North Texas and had two siblings, according to public records and photos posted to his family's social media accounts.

Neighbors in a residential area of Fairview, a town just north of Dallas where Jahn's family lives, were stunned when law enforcement swarmed their quiet street on Wednesday. Just before noon, local officers blocked off the area to allow FBI agents to enter a home tied to Jahn.

Several agents were seen entering a property and remained inside for several hours, a CBS News Texas reporter witnessed.

Residents described the family as of Norwegian background, with two adult sons who mostly kept to themselves. Neighbors told CBS News Texas they were in disbelief that the deadly shooting might be connected to someone in their community.

Dallas ICE facility shooting leaves 1 detainee dead, 2 wounded

Homeland Security officials said a sniper opened fire Wednesday morning from the roof of a nearby law office into a walled-off courtyard where immigration detainees were signing paperwork before being bused to detention centers.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said officers quickly identified the shooter's location, but by the time they reached him, Jahn had already died by suicide.

The three gunshot victims, identified only as immigration detainees, were taken to Parkland Hospital. One died from their injuries.

