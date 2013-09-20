In the Texas High Plains, what's on voters' minds ahead of the election?
A CBS News Texas crew traveled from Amarillo to McAllen to try to find the Texas State of Mind.
A CBS News Texas crew traveled from Amarillo to McAllen to try to find the Texas State of Mind.
A CBS News Texas crew traveled from Marfa to Nacogdoches to try to find the Texas State of Mind.
Robert Roberson is set to die by lethal injection Thursday in Texas. His is the latest death row case to move forward despite doubts about his conviction.
Nearly two years after an EF-1 tornado touched down in Grapevine, Sam's Club has reopened its doors.
Israel says Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader in Gaza, was killed by troops operating in the war-torn Palestinian territory.
Thursday morning, North Texans woke up to the coolest morning since April 22.
The Biden administration's latest round of relief should have borrowers learning of their canceled debt in coming weeks.
Robert Roberson is set to die by lethal injection Thursday in Texas. His is the latest death row case to move forward despite doubts about his conviction.
Nearly two years after an EF-1 tornado touched down in Grapevine, Sam's Club has reopened its doors.
Israel says Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader in Gaza, was killed by troops operating in the war-torn Palestinian territory.
Thursday morning, North Texans woke up to the coolest morning since April 22.
The Biden administration's latest round of relief should have borrowers learning of their canceled debt in coming weeks.
Mothers Against Police Brutality accuses DPD of a "half century of unaccountable police brutality."
A recent report lays out the role immigrants play in the city's labor force.
The now 18-year-old survivor said Texas law enforcement dropped the ball on her case.
As more seniors fall victim to financial scams, citizens and lawmakers search for stronger consumer protections.
Following an I-Team investigation, Sunnova Energy is facing legal action from nearly a dozen Texas families.
On Election Day, among the Americans heading to the polls to vote, will be millions of naturalized citizens.
A CBS News Texas crew traveled from Amarillo to McAllen to try to find the Texas State of Mind.
The campaign has spent more than $19 million on the ads in battleground states this month.
A new poll shows Ted Cruz leading Colin Allred by 4 percentage points, within the margin of error.
A Texas citizen journalist was arrested after she published two news stories to her Facebook page that included information she sought from a police source.
With new foods, such as the "Drowning Taquitos" and the "Beso de Angel," Tony's Taco Shop owners say they don't take their success for granted.
Latinas in Tech DFW started back up last year after the pandemic. They have lots of opportunities for Latinas to network, connect, and learn new skills.
Anchor Ken Molestina shows us how he makes his Cuban coffee for the CBS News Texas newsroom.
Del Olmo, who has played golf his entire life, recalls how rare the sport was for people like him growing up in Mexico City.
Rodriguez says his greatest accomplishments have been mentoring and teaching the next generation of bilingual journalists, with a 100% graduation and employment rate since he began in 2009.
As more seniors fall victim to financial scams, citizens and lawmakers search for stronger consumer protections.
Following an I-Team investigation, Sunnova Energy is facing legal action from nearly a dozen Texas families.
A viral TikTok recipe that includes melting Jolly Ranchers landed a 9-year-old in the hospital with severe burns.
Richardson residents continue to recover from storms that hit North Texas with winds that created debris and damages to homes.
A string of recalls connected to Wisconsin-based supplier Schreiber Foods has now extended to Aldi stores after similar recalls at Hy-Vee and other grocery chains.
Approximately 13% of U.S. women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their life and some may be at an increased risk because of certain genetic mutations.
Eating right is difficult, but it can be even more of a challenge in food desert communities.
BrucePac recalled nearly 12 million pounds of meat and poultry products used in popular products at Trader Joe's, Kroger and more.
Struggling pharmacy chain attempts turnaround amid low drug reimbursement rates and slower consumer spending.
In 1974, a creative surgical procedure saved the career of L.A. Dodgers pitcher Tommy John after he tore his UCL. Today, an astonishing 35% of active MLB pitchers have had "Tommy John surgery." But more than half of the athletes getting the procedure are under 18.
Seventeen thousand workers depend on those containers to arrive by train or truck transport inside southern Dallas County’s International Inland Port.
Following an I-Team investigation, Sunnova Energy is facing legal action from nearly a dozen Texas families.
Elliott Hill is a TCU graduate and currently serves on the school's board of trustees.
Chevron Corporation announced Friday it would relocate its headquarters from San Ramon to Houston, Texas before the end of the year.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee filed a federal lawsuit this week alleging Prime, Logan Paul's energy drink company, of infringing on the committee's trademarks.
Wyatt Johnston made Dallas' third consecutive shot in a shootout, and the Stars remained undefeated with a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.
"This is not your job," Jones said. "Your job isn't to let me go over the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it."
"It's not just the game, it's the things that surround it," said Gardner Parker.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suddenly seem lost at home.
Before the Cowboys enjoy their bye week and attempt to get healthy, they focus on earning their first win in Dallas this season.
"Game of Thrones" fans came out in droves to bid on hundreds of costumes, props and other items from the series in an auction that raked in over $21 million, including #1.49 million for the famed Iron Throne.
One of the greatest actors of all time, Al Pacino's life might have turned out very differently, if not for his mother's determination, the faith of director Francis Ford Coppola, or his success at overcoming an addiction to drink. He talks about his new memoir, "Sonny Boy."
A judge in New York has set a 2025 trial date for rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering and conspiracy.
The 2024-2025 prime-time programming lineup of CBS Originals features three new dramas, two new comedies, a reimagined classic game show, special event programming and much more.
Cissy Houston performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin.
Check out photos of cars, trucks and SUV's on display this year at the Texas Auto Show at the State Fair of Texas.
We take a look back at Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia's time in Dallas.
Stars, stripes and plenty of fun in the sun is how Fort Worth celebrates the Fourth of July.
Severe storms made way across North Texas on May 28, leaving behind a path of destruction.
Damage from across North Texas that was left behind by two tornadoes on May 25.