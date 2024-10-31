In Houston, what's on voters' minds ahead of the election?

With Election Day approaching, candidates up and down the ballot are making their final push to reach voters. CBS News Texas has been following the polls and covering political events all year long in a quest to find the Texas State of Mind.

But ultimately, it's the people who matter and who will decide what happens. In an effort to get a better understanding of what voters across the Lone Star State will be thinking about as they cast their ballots, reporter Jason Allen and a CBS News Texas crew are spending the weeks leading up to the election traveling across the state, speaking to people from the Chihuahuan Desert to the Pineywoods.

Jason's final stop on this road trip: Houston.

HOUSTON – For our final stop on our road trip, we decided to hit up the biggest city and second-largest metropolitan region in the state.

Jason and the crew visited two different events in sprawling Houston: a farmers market and the annual Korean Festival Houston. We found out pretty fast that no matter where Houstonians are originally from, they love that they're here.

"We have the best diversity, we have some of the best southern hospitality here and we have some of the best food from around the world," said one woman at the farmers market.

Another man at the farmers market, a business owner selling Bundt cakes, touted the city's reputation as a melting pot.

"There's so many different people," he said. "That's what I like about Houston."

We heard similar responses from nearly everyone we spoke with during our 24 hours in the city. In fact, most of the people we spoke with struggled to name things they don't like about Houston.

"I think Houstonians are enormously proud of being Houstonians," said Bernice Kearney, a former television news director. "Houston people love being from Houston. They brag about it."

Kearney, who has worked in both Houston and San Antonio, said there's a resilience to all Texans that seems heightened in Houstonians.

"I think they're battle-weary here. They've gone through so many storms, so many natural disaster-type things," she said. "I've heard this a number of times, 'Well we're used to it. Well you just go and fix it up again and you just go and get back on that horse.'"

Even those who said life is pretty good for them had some issues on their mind ahead of the election.

"I would say, woman's rights," said one man at the Korean Festival. "Government doesn't have the right to interfere with a woman's choice or a doctor's choice to get an abortion."

"Parents want the best for their kids," said another man at the farmers market. "And we invest more in new schools outside of the city proper. I'd love to see more investment in the center of cities in general for that level of education."

Another woman said she'd like to see Houston become a more walkable city.

One woman who immigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo said, that despite feeling the pinch of rising prices, overall she feels grateful to be here.

"The way I think about it is there's many people who don't have what we have here in Texas," she said.

