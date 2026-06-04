CBS News Texas new meteorologist meets Canine Companions new puppy

The introduction to an eight-week-old golden retriever puppy named Aikman made my first day as a CBS News Texas meteorologist extra special. Aikman is a Canine Companions puppy-in-training who made his first visit to the CBS News Texas studios on March 23 during the 11 a.m. show.

Canine Companions has been providing these incredible dogs since 1975, helping children, adults, and veterans live with greater independence through highly trained service dogs.

Aikman will be part of a structured training program that includes time at the Federal Medical Center Carswell in Fort Worth. Carswell is a federal prison for female inmates at all security levels who have medical and mental health needs. The women at Carswell are responsible for socializing and training the Canine Companion pup they are matched with, like Aikman. Aikman will work with his handler at Carswell during the week and continue his training out in the community on weekends with his volunteer puppy raiser.

My first day on air, and his first time on set, was meant to be. Over the next several months, we'll be following Aikman's journey as he grows, learns, and trains to become a service dog at no cost to someone with a disability.

You can follow Aikman's journey on our social media platforms, online and on-air, following his journey, tracking his progress, and celebrating every milestone along the way.

I know we're all going to fall in love with him.