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North Texas to stay warm, humid amid chance of isolated storms

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Thursday starts muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated afternoon storms.

Temperatures will be right around where they should be for this time of year – in the mid to upper 80s, feeling more like 90° once you factor in the humidity.

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Looking ahead to Friday, more isolated storms are expected, with higher rain chances this weekend.

Rain chances increase to 70% on Saturday and 50% on Sunday as an upper-level low continues to provide DFW with plenty of moisture.  You'll want to plan to bring those outdoor plans inside, especially on Saturday.

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The severe weather threat this weekend is low, but some storms may produce some small hail and gusty winds. Once this upper-level system moves out, temperatures quickly heat right back up into the 90s.

Feels-like temperatures at times by the middle of next week will soar into the lower triple digits.

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