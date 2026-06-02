NiJaree Canady's complete-game 2-hitter sends Texas Tech back WCWS final for rematch against Texas

Nijaree Canady pitched a complete-game two-hitter and Texas Tech advanced to its second straight championship series of the Women's College World Series after defeating top-seeded Alabama 2-0 on Monday night in their second semifinal matchup of the day.

Texas Tech (61-8) will play No. 2 Texas (51-12) on Wednesday at Devon Park in a double-elimination format. The Longhorns won the 2025 national championship after beating the Red Raiders in three games. It will be the first championship series rematch in WCWS history – with the previous rematches coming in one-game finals.

Canady's 99th pitch of the game — and 156th pitch of the day — led to an out in right field to become the first pitcher with multiple shutouts at multiple schools (Stanford) in WCWS history.

Canady (29-6) only had two seven-inning complete games all year, with the last coming on March 20.

Texas Tech won despite going 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Jasmyn Burns sent the first pitch of the fourth inning over the center-field wall for her 19th home run of the season. It was her second hit of the tournament — both home runs.

Texas Tech took advantage of an error in the seventh to add a run. Lauren Allred singled up the middle and center fielder Kristen White's throw got past the third baseman and Mihyia Davis came home to score. It was White's third error of the season.

Alabama starter Jocelyn Briski (25-4) took the loss after allowing an earned run and eight hits in five innings.

Texas Tech had a hit in all seven innings, including Burns' single in the sixth to force a pitching change with runners on first and second.

In the first game, Mia Williams hit her first career walk-off home run to give Texas Tech a 5-4 victory.