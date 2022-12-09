Dallas women's clinic closing after providing abortions, health care for 50 years
A Dallas women's clinic that has provided care for 50 years, is closing due to the U.S. Supreme Court's historic decision last year to reverse Roe v. Wade.
The court ruled that a private citizen cannot sue abortion providers under S.B. 8 if they are not directly impacted.
When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes.
Four area pastors sent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton a warning letter that they may file a lawsuit in 60 days.
Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke slammed the state's new law that bans most abortions with no exceptions for rape and incest.
The city joins Denton and Austin, who have already passed similar resolutions.
A Dallas City Council committee approved a reproductive rights resolution unanimously, 9-0, Tuesday afternoon.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said he will sign a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law.
In one case, a central Texas hospital reportedly told a physician not to treat an ectopic pregnancy until it ruptured, the letter said.
A Plano mother who said her unborn child should count as a passenger in the HOV lane did a ride along with CBS 11 and shared more of her story.
The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that gave some abortion clinics confidence to resume performing abortions.
Various abortion rights organizations and providers say they're no longer playing legal defense, and instead are going on offense.
The legal wrangling is almost certain to continue to cause chaos for Americans seeking abortions in the near future.
There is still more to learn about the temporary restraining order put on the state of Texas' abortion ban and what this means for abortion clinics here in North Texas.
Supporters of abortion rights rallied in Dallas today to protest the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe and gave states the ability to control access to abortions.
"It is absolutely none of my business. I will not persecute Texas women or anyone else pursuing those same rights."
For rape survivors, to a woman recently diagnosed with advanced cancer and in her first trimester, the fear is real.
Texas' pre-Roe v. Wade ban was blocked by a state court in response to a lawsuit filed yesterday, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.
"We will do everything in our power to ensure women have access to the healthcare they need," Becerra said. "Every option is on the table."
Advocates for survivors of domestic violence say limiting access to safe, legal abortions will have devastating consequences for those suffering abuse.
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for a wave of litigation from all sides.
A day after the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade was published, protestors showed up in Dallas.
Tension rose as high as the temperature here tonight. Both sides of this issue wanting and needing to express their feelings about this landmark decision to our state and federal leaders.
In Downtown Dallas, workers boarded up windows and put up gates around the Earle Cabell Federal Building in anticipation of what was to come.
