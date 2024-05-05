How to watch the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars Playoffs game tonight: Game 7 livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jake Oettinger #29 and Chris Tanev #3 of the Dallas Stars defend the net against Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 3, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. The Golden Knights defeated the Stars 2-0. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights today for the decisive Game 7 of the teams' NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The winner of today's game will advance to face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

Keep reading below for how and when to watch tonight's Golden Knights vs. Stars hockey game, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch Game 7 of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars NHL Playoff series

Game 7 of the Vegan Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series will be played on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on TBS and TruTV and stream on Sling TV and the live TV streaming platforms featured below.

How to watch the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars Game 7 without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry TBS or TruTV, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the playoffs. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's NHL Playoffs game.

If you don't have cable and you want to watch the today's game, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream playoff games is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch hockey in the postseason, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording today's championship game.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is known for streaming top-tier HBO content like "Succession" and "House of Dragon". Now, hockey fans can enjoy NHL Playoffs games on the streamer with the B/R sports add-on. You'll need a Max subscription to access B/R sports content like the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.

A subscription to Max starts at $10 per month. The B/R sports add-on is currently free.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 7 live for free

You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The Stanley Cup Final is currently scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024. That date could change based on the duration of the Stanley Cup Conference finals.