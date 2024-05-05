The Defensive Line: Mental Health Awareness Month

NORTH TEXAS — CBS News Texas, and our parent network CBS, believe mental health is health. Throughout the month of May, Mental Health Awareness Month, we support and encourage everyone to find time to take care of their mental well-being.

One local organization is doing its part; it's on a mission to serve anyone who's struggling, by offering hope and help.

"To see all these new stations like nutrition and brain health, coloring, journaling all this informative information that will help people take care of themselves, and also understand the importance of mental health," NFL pro-player Solomon Thomas said.

Thomas, a New York Jet and North Texas native is writing the playbook when it comes to mental health outreach.

"It is my mission, my passion to push mental health. to be an advocate."

For Thomas and his family, this mission is personal. Thomas' sister, Ella, took her own life in 2018. She was just 24-years-old.

"You really don't see how big of a problem it is, until it affects you," Thomas reflected. "And when it does, you see just how many people it affects – from young children, teens and adults – everyone is affected by mental health."

Thomas and his parents, Chris and Martha, are turning their personal pain into purpose. They founded The Defensive Line - an organization aimed at providing resources and help to those struggling with mental issues.

"There are so many young adults out there who are in danger, who are suffering from mental illness and we need to recognize those warning signs to get them the help they need," Chris Thomas explained.

Reaching those young adults is what recently brought the Thomas' to Coppell High School, Thomas's old stomping grounds.

"At this age, we have so much stress with school, exams and all of that; having the focus on mental health is important to have a long, better life and make an impact on the community," Coppell High School student Vaishnika Vagadala said.

The Defensive Line participated in a mental health fair, reminding everyone that help and hope is always available.

"We want to make sure no one feels the pain my sister felt," Thomas explained. "We want to make sure no family goes through the pain my family felt losing my sister to suicide."

For their work in the mental health space, and the impact they're making in the community, MTV awarded The Defensive Line a $5,000 grant. The Thomas' say that will continue their efforts to help those who need it.