Watch CBS News
Local News

5-year-old dies after being swept away in North Texas flood waters

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

JOHNSON COUNTY — A 5-year-old child died after being swept away by flood waters Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service said two adults and a 5-year-old boy were stranded in their vehicle in swift water off CR 528.

A witness saw all three get out of the vehicle, trying to get to dry ground when all three were swept into the flood waters.

A search for the three victims began and around 5 a.m. the two adults were found and taken to a hospital. At 7:20 a.m., the boy was found dead in the water.

This is a developing story.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins began her career in London followed by a Ukrainian magazine and then digital content producer roles in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. She graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City University of London.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 2:43 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.