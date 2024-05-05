5-year-old dies after being swept away in North Texas flood waters

JOHNSON COUNTY — A 5-year-old child died after being swept away by flood waters Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service said two adults and a 5-year-old boy were stranded in their vehicle in swift water off CR 528.

A witness saw all three get out of the vehicle, trying to get to dry ground when all three were swept into the flood waters.

A search for the three victims began and around 5 a.m. the two adults were found and taken to a hospital. At 7:20 a.m., the boy was found dead in the water.

This is a developing story.