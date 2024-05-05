Spotty rain, storms could continue Sunday in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — After a soggy overnight we are drying out. There will be plenty of dry time today, but a few showers or storms are possible again this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will once again warm to near 80 this afternoon.

Very heavy rainfall overnight led to flooding and flash flooding. Please be careful on the roads this morning and remember "Turn Around, Don't Drown." Do not try and drive through water-covered roadways as you can't tell how deep the water is and you could put yourself in a life-threatening situation. Check out the radar-estimated rainfall totals over the last 24 hours. The bright pink indicate the highest totals close to 5".

Monday will be similar to today, with muggy and mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, topping out in the mid 80s.

There is a conditional risk of severe storms along the Red River in the afternoon. Any storms that develop will have to overcome the cap, but if they do, they will quickly become severe with large hail and damaging winds the main concerns.

Another severe weather outbreak is expected to our north in Oklahoma tomorrow.

Get ready for the heat with temperatures near 90 Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. It will feel like the mid 90s in some areas!

Wednesday is hot and muggy with the potential of afternoon severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted most of North Texas for the threat of severe weather.

Some storms may linger into Thursday but we are drying out and cooling down Friday into the weekend.