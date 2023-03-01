Dallas women's clinic closing after providing abortions, health care for 50 years

DALLAS (CBSTexasNews) - Southwestern Women's Surgery Center, a Dallas women's clinic that has provided care for 50 years, is closing due to the U.S. Supreme Court's historic decision last year to reverse Roe v. Wade.

It joins numerous other clinics in Texas and many surrounding states forced to stop providing abortion services since the high court issued their decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on June 24, 2022.

"We, at Southwestern Women's Surgery Center, are heartbroken to inform you that we are permanently ceasing operations. Our last day of patient care is March 2, 2023," the center shared on their website.

Formerly named the Fairmount Center, Dr. Curtis Boyd founded the facility in 1973. It was the first facility in Texas to provide high-quality, low-cost outpatient abortion care, according to its website.

The center also offers other reproductive services such as: pregnancy testing, sexually transmitted infections testing and treatment, miscarriage management, contraceptive management and diagnosis, ultrasound for pregnancy dating and management of pregnancy loss.

It also provides clients medically accurate information about legal abortion options out-of-state.

"It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the pregnant people of Texas and we will continue to care for those patients at our sister clinics—Southwestern Women's Options in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Presidential Women's Center in West Palm Beach, Florida."

The clinic urged anyone in need of their services to call their number, where someone will route them to the team at Southwestern Women's Options in Albuquerque.