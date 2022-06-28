State court blocks Texas' pre-Roe v. Wade ban in response to lawsuit

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas' pre-Roe v. Wade ban was blocked by a state court in response to a lawsuit filed on June 27, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

The suit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the ACLU, the ACLU of Texas, Morrison & Foerster, LLP, and Hayward PLLC.

"It is a relief that this Texas state court acted so quickly to block this deeply harmful abortion ban. This decision will allow abortion services to resume at many clinics across the state, connecting Texans to the essential health care they need. Every hour that abortion is accessible in Texas is a victory," said Marc Hearron, Senior Counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Abortion up to six weeks of pregnancy will resume in the state at some clinics, according to a news release.

A hearing was set for July 12.