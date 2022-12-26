Rep. Dade Phelan on some of the issues facing the 88th Legislative Session
State lawmakers are considering the next two-year budget and how to use the state's record budget surplus of nearly $33 billion.
State lawmakers are considering the next two-year budget and how to use the state's record budget surplus of nearly $33 billion.
He also detailed his plans to push a socially conservative agenda that would ban certain books in schools, restrict transgender student-athlete participation in collegiate sports, and end gender-transition treatment for young people.
Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.
Neighborhood social media sites are burning up with posts about catalytic converter thefts that cost people with high insurance deductibles a lot of money – catching the attention of state lawmakers.
Some state lawmakers are criticizing a recommended plan by the Public Utility Commission of Texas to make the state's electric grid more reliable as the population continues to grow.
This week's episode of Eye on Politics covers the proposed state budget and the efforts by some lawmakers to "rein in" district attorneys who don't enforce Texas law.
In what is an emerging theme at the Texas Capitol, key Republican leaders and lawmakers say they want to "rein-in" district attorneys in Texas who disregard state law.
The Republican majority in the Texas House and Senate have now formally proposed spending billions of dollars in relief from rising property tax bills across the state.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick were both sworn in for their third terms Tuesday morning.
Homeowners aren't the only ones pushing Texas lawmakers to give them a break on their property taxes.
CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink sits down with Republican State Sen. Drew Springer to talk about his priorities for the 88th Texas Legislature.
During the opening day of the 88th Texas Legislative session Tuesday, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont said he's committed to providing homeowners with relief from rising property taxes.
Everything you need to know about the 88th Texas State Legislature.
CBS 11 anchor Doug Dunbar and political reporter Jack Fink dive into what to watch during Texas' 88th Legislative Session.
Democratic State Rep. Nicole Collier shares her legislative priorities for the 88th session.
One-on-one with Democratic State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado ahead of the 88th Texas Legislative Session.
One-on-one with the Texas Politics Project Director ahead of the 88th Texas Legislative Session.
One-on-one with Republican State Rep. Craig Goldman ahead of the 88th Texas Legislative Session.
As Texas lawmakers gavel into session Tuesday, they will have a record budget surplus: Nearly $33 billion.
Lawmaking in Texas is a fast-paced political process that is unique compared to other states. We sat down with TCU political science professor and political analyst Scott Braddock to learn the art of Texas politics.
The system leaders' decision comes weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring. Texas A&M University also recently changed its hiring practices.
The congressional delegation's trip had been planned for weeks Self said, and came one day after President Joe Biden's secret visit to Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelenskyy.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants the Biden administration to designate Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that Russia would be pausing participation in the nuclear arms control treaty.
Proposed legislation in California would ban five common chemicals from all goods sold, distributed or made in the state.
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never," the president told a crowd of 30,000 in Warsaw.
Johnson is the first person since 1967 – when Erik Jonsson was mayor – to run unopposed.
On a surprise visit, Mr. Biden vowed to "reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."
The former president made the decision after a series of short hospital stays, the Carter Center said in a statement.
The Cowtown Marathon is just days away and this year, a Fort Worth woman is planning to cross the finish line to celebrate beating cancer.
Few crimes annoy Texans more these days than groups of street racers who block intersections to perform stunts and shoot fireworks only to avoid capture.
The child was taken to the close by Medical City Dallas Hospital, and according to police, was listed in critical condition.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are just two games into figuring out how to be co-stars for Dallas.
The system leaders' decision comes weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring. Texas A&M University also recently changed its hiring practices.
A federal program that helps millions of low-income families connect to the internet has been plagued with fraud and complaints, according to government records.
The I-Team requested inspections, citations, and complaints for five Texas zoos including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.
A source within DPD tells CBS11 detectives believe the man in yellow is 33-year-old Emanuel Cartagena. He's charged with sexual assault of a child.
Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. According to the Economic Policy Center, $50 billion a year in wages are stolen from workers.
Domestic violence is usually characterized by physical and emotional abuse but often there's another kind of abuse—financial abuse.
The system leaders' decision comes weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring. Texas A&M University also recently changed its hiring practices.
The congressional delegation's trip had been planned for weeks Self said, and came one day after President Joe Biden's secret visit to Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelenskyy.
U.S. Rep. Keith Self spoke with political reporter Jack Fink while in Ukraine for a visit with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants the Biden administration to designate Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that Russia would be pausing participation in the nuclear arms control treaty.
Electric automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles.
It's no secret that Super Bowl ads are the most expensive advertisements on the air. But are they still worth the money?
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.
While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the full scope may not be clear until after Jan. 1, one company owner pointed out, with many people still out of town for the holiday.
If the forecast has you scrambling to get those last-minute tasks checked off your to-do list, you're not alone.
After waiting for nearly two decades to find a match, a Frisco man is finally about to receive a new kidney thanks to his daughter's hard work and a new organ donation program.
Senate Bill 1029 would make it illegal for nearly all trans people in the state to receive both surgical and nonsurgical treatments.
The FDA says Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment may be contaminated with bacteria, following outbreak of a drug-resistant strain.
Proposed legislation in California would ban five common chemicals from all goods sold, distributed or made in the state.
Over 40,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Smith County last week, officials announced Sunday.
At their annual meeting, Visit Fort Worth touted that the city saw a record number of tourists in 2022.
It's no secret that Super Bowl ads are the most expensive advertisements on the air. But are they still worth the money?
When you're the last lone surviving store in any industry, you've earned the right to have fun and hype it up.
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to meet for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change.
The general manager of the Galleria Dallas put out a statement on Facebook to dispel the viral rumor that the mall was closing after news of the property getting new owners broke.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are just two games into figuring out how to be co-stars for Dallas.
Jayden Wilson, born with a rare genetic condition, had never played in a game for the school before. And not only did he play, he made the first shot—a three-pointer that went straight through the net.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up hasn't even stopped throwing while getting ready for the NFL combine and draft.
Griner will be re-signing with the Phoenix Mercury for a one-year contract, a source has confirmed to CBS News.
Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich are all one step closer to basketball immortality.
Actor and comedian Richard Belzer, known for his role as Detective John Munch on "Law & Order", has died, his longtime friend confirmed.
Willis was originally diagnosed with aphasia last year, but has since received a "painful" new diagnosis.
One of Welch's best-known roles was in "One Million Years, B.C.," where she had just a few lines but wore a fur bikini that would soon become iconic.
You can expect to find Barney across various mediums including television, film, YouTube content, music, and a range of kids' products.
It's no secret that Super Bowl ads are the most expensive advertisements on the air. But are they still worth the money?
The high on Thursday will be 70.
The Cowtown Marathon is just days away and this year, a Fort Worth woman is planning to cross the finish line to celebrate beating cancer.
Few crimes annoy Texans more these days than groups of street racers who block intersections to perform stunts and shoot fireworks only to avoid capture.
Annette Addo-Yobo is using her platform to help other young people shine.
Rain chances also increase into the weekend.
Where there is love, there is life and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth says it's overflowing with bundles of love. Happy Valentine's Day!
Despite the chaos caused when freezing rain falls in North Texas, the silent and stunning beauty of ice is something to admire.
The crisp air, fresh thunder sleet, frosty trees and kids playing in the street can only mean one thing -- snow day!
Babies at Baylor Scott & White Health are rooting for TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. The tiny college football fans were born at the official hospital for the Horned Frogs, and will be chanting them on as they play at SoFi Stadium Monday evening.
What better way to ring in the new year than with a new baby? These proud parents celebrated the beginning of 2023 with a new family member!