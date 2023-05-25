Texas senator continues to call for common sense gun safety laws

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – In the year since the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, State Senator Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, has become the most outspoken voice for gun reform in the Texas Legislature.

He's also one of the most vocal critics of the law enforcement response to the school and Governor Greg Abbott's gun policies at the Texas Capitol.

At a 45-minute news conference Gutierrez hosted at the Capitol earlier this month he said, "Every time something happens it's something else and he's got a solution for this that's not related to the common denominator which is guns."

His fellow lawmakers praised him.

Senator Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas said, "I appreciate Senator Gutierrez. He has been the state's leading voice on gun safety regulation."

Senator Carol Alvarado, D-Houston and Chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus said, "We cannot thank you enough. You've been on this issue since day one."

Since the shooting last May, Gutierrez says he's become close to the families of the victims.

For months now, relatives of the Uvalde victims have urged Republican leaders to pass a gun reform bill.

The Uvalde gunman bought his guns legally at the age of 18.

During the news conference, Mandy Marie Renfro, mother of Uziyah Garcia, who was killed at school, pleaded with the Republican majority. "Just raise the age limit to purchase assault style weapons from 18 to 21."

Despite their efforts, that bill failed to make it to the full House for a debate and vote.

In an interview with CBS News Texas earlier this month, Gutierrez told me none of his gun safety bills received a hearing in the Senate, including a raise the age bill, universal background checks, and red flag laws. "It's very clear here the Republicans' position on gun reform they don't want to try."

Asked why there hasn't been any debate on the measures, Gutierrez said, "Why? Because they're afraid of a debate."

During the past year, a variety of Texas polls have shown support for more gun restrictions, including by Republicans.

But the Republican majorities in the Legislature don't support that.

In the year since Uvalde, Governor Abbott has emphasized hardening schools, conducting safety checks at audits at school campuses, and improving mental health programs at schools and in communities across the state.

The Governor has not called for any new restrictions on gun sales.

When we spoke with Gutierrez earlier this month, he said he was still trying to get the House's raise the age bill passed in the Senate.

Late last week, Gutierrez tried one last time to add an amendment to another gun related bill that would have kept 18- to 20-year-olds from buying AR-style firearms.

He choked back tears as he told Senators how difficult it was to watch all of the police and school camera videos from that dark day. "What I saw was bodies just riddled, riddled, blood everywhere. You've never seen so much blood in your life."

The Senate rejected Gutierrez's amendment, saying it wasn't relevant to the bill being debated.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, R-Texas told Gutierrez, "I know this has struck you very hard. We talked about that in our office at the beginning of the session."

While Gutierrez hasn't achieved legislative success this session, he has raised his profile and acknowledged he's considering a run for U.S. Senate against Republican two-term incumbent Ted Cruz. "Closer to July, I'll make those decisions."