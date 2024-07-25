Kamala Harris tells teachers union "we are in the fight"

Vice President Kamala Harris painted the upcoming election as a choice between "two different visions" for the country, one focused on the future and one focused on the past, in remarks delivered to the American Federation of Teachers in Houston, Texas, on Thursday.

It's been four days since President Biden announced he's dropping out of the race for president and then endorsed Harris, sending American politics into an upheaval of historic proportions. Since then, Harris has been locking up Democratic support and endorsements and vying for votes across the country.

As Harris hits the campaign trail this week, her campaign on Thursday released its first campaign video on social media.

Hours after the president's announcement, AFT became the first union to endorse Harris, something its 47-member executive council did unanimously Sunday.

"Vice President Harris has fought alongside Joe Biden to deliver historic accomplishments and create a better life for all Americans," AFT President Randi Weingarten said in announcing the endorsement. "She has a record of fighting for us—fighting to lower the costs we pay, for reproductive rights, for worker empowerment and to keep communities safe from gun violence. As President Biden said in his endorsement of Kamala Harris, she has his full support to be the Democratic nominee for president. And she has the AFT executive council's support, too."

AFT has 1.8 million members, making it the largest affiliate of the AFL-CIO. AFT says about 3,500 members and leaders of AFT are in Houston for their biennial convention. AFT consists of teachers, school support staff, and higher education staff, among others.

Harris has secured support from a sufficient number of delegates to become the likely Democratic nominee for president. The Democratic National Committee is expected to hold a virtual roll call vote by Aug. 7.

Harris' trip to Texas will be her second this month. Earlier in July, she visited Dallas and addressed the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The last time she was in Houston was in November, when she moderated a conversation with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, will be speaking Monday at the LBJ Library in Austin.




