Senate's bipartisan immigration, border reform "just not a good bill," Texas congressman says
Biden is still urging Congress to pass immigration reform.
A convoy going to Eagle Pass is scheduled to rally for Texas' effort dealing with migrants at the border. But advocates worry the convoy could be a rolling powder keg.
Former President Donald Trump is being accused of trying to stop the deal from happening.
Sources close to the current bi-partisan immigration deal being worked on by members of the U.S. Senate in Washington say the deal could be struck as soon as next week.
The bill could give the Biden administration the authority to pause asylum processing during spikes in migrant crossings.
Twenty-five Republican governors are backing Gov. Abbott's stance.
In almost two years, Governor Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star finds a bevy of illegal activity at the border. The cost for the operation is in the billions and rising.
Shelby Park previously served as a processing center for the U.S Border Patrol, but since the seizure of the park by the Texas Military Department on order of Governor Abbott, the Border Patrol has been limited to only having boat ramp access at the park.
Wednesday, a federal appeals court reversed an order requiring Texas to move a floating barrier on the Rio Grande.
The Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday to step in and allow Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire the along a 29-mile stretch of the Rio Grande River.
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents saved two migrants found unresponsive and floating in the Inspiration Canal.
The intense summer heat hasn't slowed the flow of migrants attempting to enter the U.S.illegally at the southern border.
A man previously convicted of sexual assault in Dallas was one of two arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents after re-entering Texas illegally.
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested four men convicted of or facing child sex sex abuse charges at the Texas-Mexico border.
The narcotics were hidden within the tires of Freightliner trailer carrying a shipment of juice.
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Guatemalan national previously convicted of rape in Louisiana in 2019 after he crossed into Texas from Mexico illegally on July 2.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential civil rights violations in Texas' multibillion-dollar border security mission.
U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 675 migrants in less than six hours on June 30 after they illegally crossed into Texas.
U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border.
"President Biden is not doing his job, which has left Texas to come up with its own strategies."
The governor reiterated that while the bridge is back to normal, six others are still backlogged. He says he doesn't plan to back down until other Mexican governors strike a similar to deal to the one with Nuevo Leon.
DPS officials believe their all-hands-on-deck effort may have stopped criminals in Mexico from smuggling humans and drugs on the Colombia-Solidarity border bridge.
The delays have been causing major interruptions to the supply chain in North Texas.
Normally it would take trucks 30 to 40 minutes to cross the border. But it is taking some closer to 12 hours.
"Imagine a million visitors coming to town. It's gonna be like 12 to 18 Super Bowls over 5 and a half weeks."
In-N-Out restaurants are offering customers more than burgers. The company is giving them a chance to make a change.
A school-based market offers more than the goods on its shelves.
"We're in very poisonous and toxic environments," Mesquite Fire Chief Rust Wilson said. "We have to do everything we can to mitigate the effects of that on the human body."
Law enforcement confirmed one death but said preliminarily, no students got hurt in an afternoon accident involving a Princeton ISD school bus.
FIFA officials have already visited North Texas, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The suspected drunk driver hit another vehicle along with two pedestrians, sending three people to the hospital.
Texas-based Vroom announced its shutting down it online sales operations –laying off nearly 800 employees.
The break in the case came from more than a thousand miles away in a Pittsburg, Pennsylvania suburb.
Forth Worth is suing Texas to keep its public record police chase policy private.
Parents and families searching for credible information in the wake of the Uvalde shooting found themselves in a volley inaccuracy.
"You have a product that's killing people," one lawmaker told Mark Zuckerberg as the Meta CEO testified in a hearing on protecting kids online.
The ruling by the all-Republican court came after former President Donald Trump told justices to leave Paxton alone.
The Justice Department announced charges against 19 people from the U.S., Canada and Mexico for allegedly trafficking large amounts of narcotics.
Three U.S. service members will killed in a drone attack on a base in Jordan Sunday.
Fears about the impact of cellphones and social media on children have united political rivals in Congress.
If you're shopping for a child booster seat to put in your vehicle, there's good news.
Owner Luis Olvera closed his shop last week because he was behind on rent, but is now able to re-open after receiving help from the Dallas community.
For 22% of those with holiday debt, they say it will take them at least five months to pay it all off.
In January, many scammers switch from holiday deal scams to fraudulent exercise programs and products.
Pepperoni, a beloved family pet, got sick in December and had to be put down. The family was told they were still expected to pay for a pet wellness plan they no longer needed.
Health officials have warned for years about a growing syphilis epidemic, and 2022 had the highest numbers in decades.
Musk said Monday that a human underwent surgery to receive the brain implant, as Neuralink eyes its first product launch.
From Dallas to Fort Worth, hospitals are seeing another wave of flu cases in both adults and young kids.
"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said of King Charles III.
Recalled cough syrup could result in severe or life-threatening fungal infection if used by immunocompromised people, Haleon said.
Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Company is facing a lawsuit seeking $5 million in damages over the wrappers on Reese's peanut butter candies.
The deal was approved just shy of a month since the families of Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont announced their intention to buy the club
Some of America's biggest retailers are working to increase their shipping speeds to please shoppers expecting faster and faster deliveries.
The company said the club will be "revitalized" and undergo "extensive renovations" before reopening in late 2024.
For customers of SmileDirectClub, they were greeted with a message that they had shut down when logging on to its website.
Betting services make it easy to wager on Super Bowl LVIII without knowing a thing about football. Here are some of this year's quirkiest bets.
Luka Doncic had 45 points and 15 assists and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 36 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Orlando Magic 131-129.
The lowest ticket prices for Super Bowl 2024 are near $10,000 on Seat Geek. Here's the average price for a ticket to the big game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
More than 100 service members from Texas, including wounded, ill and hospitalized, visited Dallas for an unforgettable experience.
Grammys host Trevor Noah tells Gayle King about the goal of staying on the good side of Taylor Swift fans, adjusting to a crowd's mood and more.
"Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" the X page for the Sesame Street character posted. Many answers were brutally honest and downright cynical about the dread people are feeling.
Chita Rivera, a star of the original "West Side Story," was honored with a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, is back at home and "making good progress" after her abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace says.
Mitchell, 80, is up for her 10th Grammy for her live album, "Joni Mitchell at Newport," which is nominated for Best Folk Album.
The rain chances and storm possibilities evolve for Friday night into Saturday.
As taxpayers urge city leaders to increase funding for affordable housing in an upcoming bond, some see a controversy developing.
Texas DPS handling a three vehicle accident where a person was killed in Lucas, TX. The accident shut down the Long Bridge. Investigators said no students were injured.
In-N-Out restaurants are offering customers more than burgers. The company is giving them a chance to end human trafficking.
Several unconfirmed media reports are predicting that Arlington’s AT&T Stadium will be picked to host the World Cup final match and an official announcement is coming this Sunday afternoon. We're taking a look at what it could mean for the entire North Texas economy.
Dallas artist Roberto Marquez traveled to the Rafah Crossing in Egypt, the U.S. capital and will attend this weekend's statewide protest in Austin.
On Friday, hundreds of thousands of fans gathered outside and all around Globe Life Field in Arlington to celebrate the Texas Rangers historical World Series win!
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at several Texas Health hospitals were dressed in creative costumes for Halloween.
Is that the smell of cotton candy, beignets and brisket wafting over Fair Park? It sure is, and we are here for it!
No one puts these dolls back in their boxes. Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth are pretty in pink!