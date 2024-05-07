New texting service helps better connect Lake Worth police with community

LAKE WORTH – A North Texas police department is using a new texting service to better connect with the community.

The technology not only gives people who call 911 real-time updates on the police response, but also boosts officer morale at the Lake Worth Police Department.

"No more is it enough for us to just provide a service and move onto the next thing," Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said. "We really want to close that feedback loop. We want the community to know they are seen, heard and appreciated, and there is a pathway to provide direct feedback to us."

With the new system, once a 911 call comes in, residents get automatic texts with the officer's ETA and other pertinent information. When the officer leaves the scene, PowerEngage then sends a text with a follow-up.

"And in that message, we say, 'Hey we appreciate you calling in about whatever that incident is, would you provide some feedback?" Manoushagian said. "People are used to that now in 2024."

The chief says the program has obvious benefits to residents who call 9-1-1 and need help, but it's the survey results that have been transformative for the department. Out of 1,200 responses from the community, 97 percent say they're satisfied or very satisfied with the police response.

"Recruitment and retention is one of the main issues facing law enforcement right now," the chief said. "A part of that is because there's this idea you're not supported, you're not appreciated. That's just not true. This tool provides us with the data and the actual citizen feedback to counteract that negative narrative that's out there."

Manoushagian showed CBS News Texas hundreds of positive comments in the database, including this one: "Officer Lockridge was very concerned with me being okay and not injured. She was the most helpful. And so kind. My interaction with Mrs. Lockridge was the best I've ever had with any police officer in my entire 57 years. She was so kind and really seemed to care. I cannot say enough kind things about Mrs. Lockridge. If I ever get hit again, I only hope it's in Lake Worth while Officer Lockridge is on duty."

"It definitely put a smile on my face," said Chelcie Lockridge, a patrol officer with the Lake Worth Police Department. "I don't do it for the pat on the back, but hearing it every now and then, in this day and age, is definitely a great thing."

Lockridge believes the program has improved morale on the force.

"Especially in the environment that we have these days against police, it's always good to feel like you made somebody happy out there," she said.

If they're not happy, the department now has a way to address problems quickly and directly.

The Lake Worth Police Department is the first and only law enforcement agency in North Texas to adopt this program, according to the software company.

Manoushagian says PowerEngage costs Lake Worth PD about $4,500 annually and doesn't require an officer or employee to manage since it's an automated system.