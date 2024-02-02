Convoy of demonstrators ready for Texas border rally Saturday

EAGLE PASS- A mother and daughter from Florida. Two friends who flew in from Boston, Massachusetts, so compelled by an influx of migrants at the Texas-Mexico border, they joined a convoy of demonstrators gathering to send a message to the nation's capital.

"I wouldn't haven't missed this," Ramona Caldwell said. "This is horrible what's happening to us."

Caldwell is from Whitesboro. She spoke to women journeying from Oregon to protest the Biden Administration's handling of the border.

"This is just a little sign of show respect for Texas and they're doing," TJ Tugiese said.

According to Tugiese, his family came to America from Italy. He said there's a lawful way to become an American.

"We just want people to come into our country legally and respect our way of life," he said. "We're all immigrants of some sort."

He and Caldwell have joined a swell of demonstrators that started with fewer than six dozen vehicles. Now, near Eagle Pass, the number has increased to several hundred vehicles and is growing.

CBS News Texas saw a line of buses, big rigs, RVs, and pickup trucks camping out at a private Christian ministry conference facility called The Cornerstone Children's Ranch.

Many demonstrators said they plan to spend the night and roll out for Saturday's rally.

Publicized concerns about the rally and who it might attract came from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Texas Democrats. There is apprehension the event would bring in extremists.

CBS News Texas saw protesters with objectional signs and displays get turned away.

The rally is set to begin at noon and last through Saturday evening.