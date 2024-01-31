Senate's bipartisan immigration, border reform "just not a good bill," Texas congressman says

House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly told other members of the house that the Senate's bipartisan deal on immigration and border reform wasn't moving forward.

While on the house floor and speaking publicly he said, "To be sure, we are not going to agree to a fix that doesn't actually solve the problem. We would be derelict in our duty if we did that."

North Texas-area Congressman Roger Williams echoed Johnson's sentiments telling CBS News Texas, "It's just not a good bill, and I would tell you, being up here in Congress, I try and vote my district and try to vote like Texas thinks. I think my district and Texans think like I do. It's not acceptable to promote bad behavior."

Williams criticized a measure within the bill that would allow up to 5,000 asylum seekers to cross the border illegally before the President would shut it down.

While outside the White House, President Biden briefly commented on the bipartisan Senate deal saying, "I've done all I can do. Just give me the power."

He is still urging Congress to pass immigration reform.

Congressman Williams says while the Senate deal may not move forward he is pushing for his own bill known as the STOP Act to become law.

His bill would among other things give Texas the authority to protect itself through various measures including physical barriers, but most importantly compel the federal government to reimburse the state for those expenses.

Williams added, "I think people in the house understand that this situation at the southern border is serious stuff, and it's a movie that has come to their town."

While the Senate deal has halted what is still rolling on is a massive trucker convoy headed to the border town of Eagle Pass, which has become the focal point in the border crisis debate.

Convoy participants say they are traveling down in mass to show solidarity for Abbott's efforts to secure the border and to urge federal authorities to do more.

Eagle Pass resident and immigrant rights advocate Jessie Fuentes says the townspeople are bracing themselves for the convoy and rally coming to Eagle Pass.

He said, "The community is prepared to respond to these individuals. I know the infrastructure does not allow that kind of commercial vehicle through our center town or the Shelby Park area. So, how they will be organized I don't know."

Fuentes says the convoy participants are welcome as long as they are respectful of the people, the culture, and the communities in Eagle Pass.

He hopes the demonstration by way of convoy doesn't lead to any violence and threats which they have been warned of, adding, "We can't keep people from coming but the target is there. Hopefully…there will be civility, and sanity will prevail."